Clarksville Street Department Begins Free Fall Roadside Debris Cleanup

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Street Department will begin its annual fall cleanup on October 5th, 2026. This service will be available to residents within the City limits free of charge and will continue through October 31st, 2026.

Pick-up service shall include removal of normal yard waste only, such as grass clippings, leaves, and limbs. The Clarksville Street Department will not pick up tree stumps, tree limbs from topped trees, or limbs trimmed by a commercial tree service.

To have yard waste picked up, you may contact the Clarksville Street Department during normal business hours beginning October 5th at 931.645.7464, or you may call our pickup line 931.472.3353 and leave your address with the details of your yard waste (such as limbs or biodegradable bags).

Normal yard waste for pick-up must meet the following criteria:

Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter

Address must be within the City limits

Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch, or the view of traffic

No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company

Must call within the designated time period (October 5th-October 31st)

If you need additional information, or have questions or concerns, please contact the Clarksville Street Department during the normal business hours of Monday through Friday from 7:00am-3:30pm at 931.645.7464.