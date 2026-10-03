Custom House Hosts CCCA’s 75-Year Musical Celebration

Clarksville, TN – For 75 years, the Clarksville Community Concert Association has brought extraordinary music and talented performers to Clarksville, creating experiences that have entertained, inspired and connected generations of music lovers.

That remarkable legacy will take center stage Sunday, October 4th, 2026, when the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center welcomes Dr. Ann Silverberg for “75 Years Strong: Clarksville Community Concert Association.” The special presentation begins at 3:00pm in Turner Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

Silverberg, a Professor of Musicology/Ethnomusicology at Austin Peay State University (APSU) and former President of the Clarksville Community Concert Association, will take audiences on a journey through the organization’s 75-year history while looking at the important role CCCA continues to play in the community.

A Musical Legacy 75 Years in the Making

Since its beginnings, the Clarksville Community Concert Association has worked to bring innovative and cutting-edge musicians to the community. Over the decades, CCCA has welcomed performers whose talents have reached audiences around the world, giving Clarksville residents opportunities to experience exceptional music close to home.

The organization’s 75th anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate those accomplishments while remembering the people and performances that have helped shape its remarkable history.

Silverberg will share highlights from CCCA’s seven-and-a-half decades of bringing music to Clarksville, offering attendees a closer look at the organization’s evolution and its lasting impact on the local arts community.

Connecting Music, Community and APSU

CCCA’s story is also closely connected to the broader Clarksville community and Austin Peay State University.

During the presentation, Silverberg will discuss the work CCCA continues to do for the community and its contributions to APSU students. That ongoing connection demonstrates how an organization built around live music can extend its influence beyond the concert stage and help support the next generation of musicians and music enthusiasts.

As Professor of Musicology/Ethnomusicology at APSU and a former CCCA president, Silverberg brings a unique perspective to the discussion, combining her academic background with firsthand knowledge of the organization.

What Comes Next for CCCA?

While the presentation will celebrate the accomplishments of the past 75 years, it will also look ahead.

Silverberg will discuss what the future may hold for the Clarksville Community Concert Association and the work it continues to do to keep live music an important part of the community’s cultural landscape.

For longtime CCCA supporters, the program offers an opportunity to revisit the organization’s rich history. For those who may be less familiar with CCCA, it provides an introduction to a Clarksville institution that has spent three-quarters of a century bringing exceptional musical talent to the community.

The “75 Years Strong: Clarksville Community Concert Association” presentation will be held Sunday, October 4th, at 3:00pm in Turner Auditorium at the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center.

The program is free to the public. Museum admission is not included with the event.

Community members interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance and join the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center in celebrating 75 years of music, history and community through the Clarksville Community Concert Association.