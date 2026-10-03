National Gas Price Average Drops Nearly 7 Cents After Record September

Washington, D.C. – The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped nearly 7 cents from last week to $4.41. This follows a record-setting September at the pump. The monthly average was $4.33, 50 cents higher than the previous September record of $3.83 set in 2023.

Crude oil prices have dipped back into the $90.00 per barrel range, lowering the national average, but overall gas prices remain the highest they’ve ever been for this time of year.

Today’s National Average: $4.4137

One Week Ago: $4.4825

One Month Ago: $4.0954

One Year Ago: $3.1605

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.84 million barrels per day to 8.68 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 206 million barrels to 204.4 million.

Gasoline production also decreased from 9.59 million barrels to 9.46 million per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $1.04 to settle at $90.42 per barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories increased 0.9 million barrels to 427.3 million barrels, 2% above the five-year average.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($6.40), Hawaii ($5.62), Washington ($5.49), Nevada ($5.49), Oregon ($5.05), Alaska ($5.03), Utah ($4.97), Idaho ($4.97), Arizona ($4.77), and Illinois ($4.71).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.81), Texas ($3.94), Georgia ($3.96), Mississippi ($3.96), Louisiana ($3.97), Tennessee ($3.97), South Carolina ($3.99), Arkansas ($3.99), Alabama ($4.02), and Kentucky ($4.04).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (54 cents), West Virginia (52 cents), Louisiana (49 cents), Alaska (48 cents), California (48 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), North Dakota (44 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and Arizona (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt-hour are Kansas (31 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Nebraska (34 cents), Maryland (35 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Utah (35 cents), Vermont (35 cents), Minnesota (37 cents), and New Mexico (38 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.