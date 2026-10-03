Request from our Roxy Regional Theatre Artistic Director Emily Ruck

Clarksville, TN – Hello, all of you wonderful Roxy Regional Theatre lovers! I am reaching out to you today with a humble ask. You have all been such supporters and champions of the Roxy Regional Theatre — be it attending productions, sending your students to our School of the Arts or Summer Theatre workshops, generously donating to make dreams a reality — and now I come to you to ask a little extra of your time.

In case you have not been following the news, this Thursday the Clarksville City Council is set to vote on an interlocal agreement for the City to back a bond measure for the ACT Authority that will allow construction to begin on the Performing Arts Center. As was said in last week’s Executive Session, if the interlocal agreement with this measure does not pass, the Performing Arts Center does not happen.

Of course, due to all of the strain and back-and-forth from the budget this past summer, some council members are a little gun-shy, to say the least, in voting for this, despite the fact that the ACT is not actually asking the City for any money at this moment.

They are essentially asking the City to “co-sign a lease” because, being such a fledgling entity, they do not have the history or credit to go to market by themselves. To be clear as well, this was always the plan upon creation of the ACT Authority. By design upon its creation, additional City funds for the ACT Authority can only be given from non-property/ad valorem tax dollars.

Without rambling too much, I’m asking you all a simple favor: Please email the entire council with your support on this vote and ask them to support it as well. Let them see what the Roxy means to our community, as well as what a proper state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center would mean for the arts as a whole in Clarksville, not just the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Councilperson Brian Zacharias – ward1@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Eric Claunch – ward2@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Carlos “Pete” Peters – ward3@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Tim Chandler – ward4@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Ambar Marquis – ward5@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Wanda Smith – ward6@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Travis Holleman – ward7@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Jerry Haywood – ward8@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Jimmy Brown – ward9@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Stacey Streetman – ward10@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Joe Shakeenab – ward11@clarksvilletn.gov

Councilperson Keri Lovato – ward12@clarksvilletn.gov

The council voted in February of 2021 to purchase the building from the Roxy for the purpose of building a new Performing Arts Center. The vote was 11-2, with three current council members voting yes (Wanda Smith, Travis Holleman, and Stacey Streetman). In February 2024 the council voted 8-2 to form the ACT Authority for the purpose of building and running the PAC separate from the City. (Brian Zacharias, Travis Holleman, Stacey Streetman, Joe Shakeenab, and Keri Lovato all voted yes.)

The Roxy Regional Theatre moved out of our old home and into the temporary space in preparation for a construction date that continues to be moved back. As many of you have now witnessed, we are operating at a much smaller capacity, having to scale back much of our operations, including that of our School of the Arts programming (which had grown tremendously after Covid) and getting creative with how we can still offer our Daytime Performances for school groups. With the Performing Arts Center, we would have a dedicated Educational Series each season, carefully tailored to our school system’s needs and curriculum, as well as the ability to expand our educational opportunities beyond performance-based classes and into adult offerings as well.

I truly cannot thank all of you enough for your continued support of the Roxy Regional Theatre and the arts in Clarksville as a whole. If anyone has any questions at all, or would like to discuss this more, I am more than happy to engage in conversations on this topic! My email is emily@roxyregionaltheatre.org

Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart. Let’s get this gorgeous center built!

Emily Ruck

Artistic Director

Roxy Regional Theatre

114 Public Square

Clarksville, TN 37040

emily@roxyregionaltheatre.org