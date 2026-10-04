Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Fun-Filled Day for Children

Clarksville, TN – Families looking for fun, educational, and creative activities for their children can find plenty to enjoy at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library on Monday, October 5th, 2026.

From engaging storytimes and interactive songs to hands-on crafts and a special visit from a local deputy, the library has a full day of activities designed to encourage learning, creativity and family connection.

The lineup includes programs for babies, young children and families, giving children opportunities to explore books, music, movement and art in welcoming library spaces.

Whether your little one is discovering storytime for the first time or is ready to cut, color and create, these programs offer an enjoyable way to spend time together while building early learning skills.

North Branch Family Story Time

Date: Monday, October 5th

Time: 10:00am – 10:30am

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

Bring the whole family for Family Storytime, an exciting program designed for children of all ages. Families can enjoy magical stories, catchy songs, dancing and playful activities that encourage learning while creating plenty of opportunities for laughter and fun.

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Baby and Me Storytime

Date: Monday, October 5th

Time: 10:00am – 10:45am

Location: Children’s Story Theatre

Little ones and their caregivers can enjoy a special Baby and Me Storytime featuring interactive lapsit rhymes, songs, stories and play. The program provides a fun and engaging way for babies and caregivers to share books and activities together while building early connections through music and movement.

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Baby & Me Craft Time

Date: Monday, October 5th

Time: 10:30am – 11:30am

Location: Children’s Library

Families can get creative together during Baby & Me Craft Time, a relaxed, hands-on program created with little ones in mind. Children and their grown-ups can explore colors, textures and simple crafts, with activities that are typically centered around coloring and are just right for tiny hands.

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North Branch Children’s Craft Time

Date: Monday, October 5th

Time: 10:30am – 11:30am

Location: Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch

Children can snip, color and create during North Branch Children’s Craft Time. This hands-on program gives kids and their caregivers the chance to explore simple crafts while encouraging creativity, imagination and early fine motor skills through an enjoyable mix of art and learning.

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Deputy on Duty Evening Story Time

Date: Monday, October 5th

Time: 5:00pm – 5:30pm

Location: Children’s Story Theatre

The day’s activities continue into the evening with Deputy on Duty Storytime, where children can enjoy engaging books read by a local deputy. The unique program combines the fun of storytime with an opportunity for children and families to meet a real-life community hero.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library thanks the MCSO School Resource Officer Community Relations Team for helping make this special storytime possible.

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With storytimes, crafts, and opportunities to connect with the community, Monday’s activities offer families several ways to make learning fun at the library. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library continues to provide children with welcoming spaces where they can discover new stories, express their creativity, and build lasting memories with the people who matter most.

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library- North Branch

435 Jordan Road, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826