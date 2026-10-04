Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Packs October With Exciting Tween Events

Clarksville, TN – Tweens looking for something fun, creative, and a little spooky this fall will have plenty of opportunities to get involved at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

Throughout October and into November, tweens can take part in Halloween-themed challenges, crafts, games, STEAM activities and more, giving young people a chance to have fun while building friendships and exploring their creativity.

From escape room-style breakout boxes to a Halloween lock-in and an opportunity to turn sidewalks into giant works of art, the upcoming Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library tween events offer something for a variety of interests.

Several programs will be held at both the Main Library and North Branch, giving local tweens multiple opportunities to join in the fun.

Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm–6:00pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Get ready for a spooky challenge at Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box! Tweens will work together in an escape room-style game, solving creep-tacular challenges and putting their teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test.

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Tween Lock In

Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2026

Time: 6:00pm–10:00pm

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

Tweens are invited to kick off Fall Break with a Halloween-themed lock-in filled with games, dancing, food and plenty of laughter. Halloween costumes are welcome for this spooky night to remember.

The event is free, but advance registration is required because space is limited. Registration opens September 26th.

Participants should arrive at 5:45pm, as the library will close to the public and doors will be locked at 6:00pm. No late admittance will be allowed. Parents and guardians should arrange pickup for 9:50pm.

The lock-in includes games and physical activities. Participants should inform library staff about any food allergies or other health concerns. Costume guidelines require appropriate costumes that provide good coverage and are not transparent; shorts should extend below the fingertips.

Parents and guardians who need to contact staff during the lock-in may call Christina at 319.551.4350.

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North Branch Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Date: Monday, October 12th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm–6:00pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

The spooky fun continues at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library with another Halloween Breakout Box at the North Branch. Tweens will team up to work through a series of escape room-style challenges designed to test their teamwork and problem-solving skills.

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Tween Scene: Chalk Art

Date: Monday, October 19th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm–6:00pm

Location: Children’s Library

Ready to bring the sidewalk to life? Tweens will begin inside the Children’s Department before heading outdoors to transform the sidewalk into a giant canvas. This creative program gives participants a chance to express themselves through colorful chalk art.

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Halloween Spooktacular

Date: Thursday, October 22nd, 2026

Time: 5:30pm–7:30pm

Location: Children’s Story Theatre

Families can celebrate the season together during the Halloween Spooktacular at the Main Library. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween best for a costume parade, games, and crafty activities.

It will be an evening of Halloween-themed play and family fun at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, with plenty of opportunities for children and families to enjoy the season together.

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North Branch Tween Scene: Chalk Art

Date: Monday, October 26th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm–6:00pm

Location: North Branch Meeting Room 1

Tweens at the North Branch can get creative with another Tween Scene: Chalk Art program. Participants will start inside the Children’s Department before taking their creativity outdoors and turning the sidewalk into a giant canvas filled with colorful artwork.

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Tween Scene: STEAM Showdown

Date: Monday, November 2nd, 2026

Time: 5:00pm–6:00pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Put those mental muscles to work during Tween Scene: STEAM Showdown. Tweens will compete in a variety of fun STEAM challenges that encourage creativity, problem-solving and friendly competition.

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North Branch Tween Scene: STEAM Showdown

Date: Monday, November 9th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm–6:00pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

The STEAM competition continues at the North Branch with another Tween Scene: STEAM Showdown. Tweens can tackle entertaining challenges while competing with friends and putting their thinking skills to the test.

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With a full lineup of programs planned from October into November, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is giving local tweens plenty of ways to stay active, creative, and connected during the fall season. Whether solving a spooky mystery, creating sidewalk art, celebrating Halloween or competing in a STEAM challenge, these upcoming events offer fun experiences for tweens to enjoy at the library.

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library- North Branch

435 Jordan Road, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826