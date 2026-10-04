Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Martha “Me-Ma” Elizabeth Dicus, age 79 of Clarksville TN, passed away peacefully at Park Meadows Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 1st, 2026, with her loving and caring family at her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor 6:00pm Friday October 9th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Vicky Patton officiating. The Dicus family will receive friends from 4:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Gibson County Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest by her late husband.

Me-Ma was born July 6th, 1947, in Trenton, TN, to the late John and Sue Mathenia. She took pride in being a devoted housewife and mother to her loving daughter. She was a devoted Christian and member of Woodlawn Community Church.

Me-Ma was also a very active volunteer at the Turner Ajax Senior Citizen Center, where she enjoyed supporting her fellow seniors and giving her time to help others. She cherished the friendships she made there and found great joy in being involved in her community.

In addition to her parents, Me-Ma is preceded in death by her loving husband; Charles Dicus.

She is survived by her caring daughter; Crystal Willie and her husband James Willie, as well as her grandchildren; Abby, Vanessa, Cody, Jessica, and Gordon, and her great-grandchildren; Khloe, Allaura, Atlas, and Soren.

Me-Ma will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a wonderful friend. Her memory will carry on in all that were blessed to know her.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com