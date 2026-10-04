Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Martha “Me-Ma” Elizabeth Dicus, age 79 of Clarksville TN, passed away peacefully at Park Meadows Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 1st, 2026, with her loving and caring family at her side.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor 6:00pm Friday October 9th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Vicky Patton officiating. The Dicus family will receive friends from 4:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Gibson County Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest by her late husband.
Me-Ma was born July 6th, 1947, in Trenton, TN, to the late John and Sue Mathenia. She took pride in being a devoted housewife and mother to her loving daughter. She was a devoted Christian and member of Woodlawn Community Church.
Me-Ma was also a very active volunteer at the Turner Ajax Senior Citizen Center, where she enjoyed supporting her fellow seniors and giving her time to help others. She cherished the friendships she made there and found great joy in being involved in her community.
In addition to her parents, Me-Ma is preceded in death by her loving husband; Charles Dicus.
She is survived by her caring daughter; Crystal Willie and her husband James Willie, as well as her grandchildren; Abby, Vanessa, Cody, Jessica, and Gordon, and her great-grandchildren; Khloe, Allaura, Atlas, and Soren.
Me-Ma will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a wonderful friend. Her memory will carry on in all that were blessed to know her.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com