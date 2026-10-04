Clarksville Weather: Sunshine and Cooler Nights Ahead, October 4th-8th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Weather forecast points to a pleasant stretch of early October weather across the Clarksville-Montgomery County area, with clouds giving way to increasing sunshine and temperatures remaining comfortable through the week. Clarksville Weather will feature highs mainly in the upper 70s to lower 80s, while overnight temperatures become noticeably cooler.

The coming days bring plenty of sunshine, light winds and crisp fall nights, making it a favorable period for outdoor activities across Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Sunday will begin cloudy before conditions gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. A north wind of 5 to 10 mph will add a slight coolness to the afternoon as Clarksville Weather transitions toward a more comfortable fall pattern.

Clouds will linger Sunday night before gradually clearing, allowing temperatures to fall to around 53 degrees. A north-northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph will continue, setting the stage for a cooler night across the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

Monday will bring plenty of sunshine, with temperatures reaching a high near 78 degrees. An east-northeast wind of 5 to 15 mph will make for a comfortable and seasonable afternoon, continuing the favorable Clarksville Weather pattern.

Clear skies will dominate Monday night, with the low dropping to around 49 degrees. An east-northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep the air feeling crisp as fall temperatures settle across the area.

Tuesday will remain sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. An east-northeast wind around 5 mph will keep conditions calm and pleasant, giving residents another opportunity to enjoy the mild Clarksville Weather.

Clear skies will continue Tuesday night, with temperatures falling to around 51 degrees. The northeast wind around 5 mph will become calm in the evening, creating a quiet and cool night.

Wednesday will stay sunny as temperatures climb to around 84 degrees. Winds will be calm early before becoming west-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon, bringing another warm and pleasant day to Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Clear skies will continue Wednesday night, with the low settling near 52 degrees. A west-northwest wind around 5 mph will become calm, keeping conditions quiet and comfortable overnight.

Thursday will continue the stretch of sunny weather, with temperatures reaching a high near 84 degrees. The combination of sunshine and mild temperatures will keep Clarksville Weather favorable for outdoor plans.

Clear skies are expected Thursday night, with temperatures dropping to around 52 degrees. The quiet weather will provide another cool fall night for residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County.

As the week progresses, Clarksville Weather will remain largely dry and sunny, with comfortable afternoons and increasingly crisp nights defining the forecast.

Clarksville residents can expect a mix of upper-70s and lower-80s during the day, followed by overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overall, Clarksville Weather is shaping up to deliver a beautiful early-fall pattern, with conditions remaining favorable for outdoor activities across Clarksville-Montgomery County.