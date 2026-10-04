Microwave Beef Enchiladas Recipe Delivers Cheesy Flavor in Under 30 Minutes

Clarksville, TN – Craving cheesy, comforting enchiladas without spending hours in the kitchen? This Microwave Beef Enchiladas recipe delivers big flavor in less than 30 minutes, making them a delicious option for a quick weeknight dinner.

Seasoned ground beef is combined with tender spinach, creamy yogurt, and shredded cheddar, then tucked into warm tortillas and smothered in savory enchilada sauce.

The microwave makes this recipe surprisingly simple while keeping the enchiladas warm, cheesy, and satisfying. A final sprinkle of melted cheddar and fresh green onions adds the perfect finishing touch.

With six generous servings, these enchiladas are an easy family meal that can also be customized with ground turkey, extra vegetables, different cheeses or a little red pepper flake for added heat.

Microwave Beef Enchiladas Recipe

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion (chopped)

2 cups spinach (chopped)

1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded)

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 whole wheat tortillas (or corn tortillas)

green onions (for garnish)

Instructions

Crumble beef into a 2-quart microwave-safe casserole and stir in the chopped onion. Cover loosely and microwave on high for 4-5 minutes until the beef reaches 155° F. Stir every 2 minutes.

Once the meat is cooked, stir to break up the meat and drain the extra fat into a spare bowl and throw away when cool.

Stir in the spinach, 3/4 cup shredded cheese, yogurt, salt, and pepper. Cover and set aside.

Warm tortillas in the microwave if desired.

Spoon ⅓ cup filling into the center and fold up. Lay flat in the casserole pan with the seam facing down.

Mix all ingredients for the enchilada sauce in a microwave-safe container. Cover and microwave on high for 4-6 minutes.

Pour sauce over tortillas and microwave again on high for 7-9 minutes.

Garnish with 1/4 cup shredded cheese.

Notes

Recipe Options:

1. Try using ground turkey instead of beef

2. Add extra vegetables such as chopped tomatoes or peppers

3. Try different types of shredded cheese

4. Add red pepper flakes for a little spice

5. This can also be made on the stovetop using a sauté pan

6. Use frozen or fresh spinach