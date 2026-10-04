TDOT Road Construction Report: October 4th-10th, 2026

Nashville, TN – Drivers traveling through Montgomery County and surrounding counties should be aware of Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) multiple construction, maintenance, and utility projects scheduled for October 4th-10th.

Work includes lane closures on SR-13 and SR-149 in Montgomery County, nighttime interstate maintenance throughout Davidson County, resurfacing projects, utility work, and road improvements in Robertson County.

Motorists should use caution in work zones, watch for changing traffic patterns, and allow additional travel time where lane restrictions are in place.

Montgomery County

In Montgomery County, a single northbound lane on SR-112 from LM 14-15 near North Second Street will be affected Saturday, October 10th, beginning at 6:00am for a 5K road race.

A 24-hour single-lane closure in both the northbound and southbound directions of SR-13 from LM 25-26 will be in place from Sunday, October 4th, through Saturday, October 10th, for construction activities not associated with TDOT projects.

On SR-149 from LM 1-2, a westbound single-lane closure will be in place from Monday, October 5th, through Thursday, October 8th, beginning at 6:00am each day for City of Erin water line installation.

Davidson County

In Davidson County, nighttime work will affect several major interstate routes throughout the week.

On I-24 at MM 43, the westbound entrance ramp will be closed Thursday, October 8th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling and paving.

On I-24 at MM 50, multiple westbound lanes will be affected Wednesday, October 7th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling and paving.

On I-40 at MM 201, multiple westbound lanes will be affected Friday, October 9th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for guardrail repair.

On I-40 at MM 205, multiple eastbound lanes will be affected Tuesday, October 6th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling and paving.

Multiple eastbound and westbound lanes of I-40 from MM 208-210 will be affected from Sunday, October 4th, through Thursday, October 8th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for final striping and traffic loop work.

Multiple westbound lanes of I-40 at MM 209 will be affected Sunday, October 4th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling and paving.

An eastbound exit closure at I-40 MM 210 will take place Thursday, October 8th, and Friday, October 9th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for street light repairs.

Multiple eastbound lanes of I-40 at MM 210 will be affected Monday, October 5th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling and paving.

Multiple westbound lanes of I-40 from MM 211-218 will be affected Tuesday, October 6th, through Thursday, October 8th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for drain cleaning.

Multiple eastbound lanes of I-440 at MM 4 will be affected Sunday, October 4th, and Monday, October 5th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for drain cleaning.

The westbound entrance ramp at I-440 MM 5 will be affected Wednesday, October 7, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for LED wall pack conversion, while the eastbound entrance ramp at the same location will be affected Thursday, October 8, during the same hours for ramp LED wall pack conversion.

The southbound entrance ramp at I-65 MM 80 will be affected Monday, October 5th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for ramp LED wall pack conversion, while the northbound entrance ramp will be affected Tuesday, October 6th, during the same hours for the same work.

Multiple southbound lanes of I-65 at MM 81 will be affected Thursday, October 8th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for removal of a sign structure from a bridge.

Multiple northbound and southbound lanes of SR-6 from LM 16-17 along Gallatin Pike will be affected from Sunday, October 4th, through Thursday, October 8th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for resurfacing.

Multiple eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-11 at LM 1 along Nolensville Road will be affected from Sunday, October 4th, through Friday, October 9th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for resurfacing.

Multiple northbound and southbound lanes of SR-11 from LM 22-24 will be affected from Monday, October 5th, through Friday, October 9th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for trenching pothole repairs.

Multiple northbound and southbound lanes of SR-12 from LM 0-4 along Rosa Parks will be affected from Sunday, October 4th, through Thursday, October 8th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for striping.

Multiple eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-155 from LM 0-3 along Thompson Lane will be affected from Sunday, October 4th, through Friday, October 9th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for resurfacing.

Robertson County

In Robertson County, the south shoulder of SR-11 at LM 3.5 will be affected from Monday, October 5th, through Friday, October 9th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for a commercial gas service connection.

Single lanes in both directions of SR-11 from LM 6-7 along Memorial Boulevard will be affected Monday, October 5th, and Wednesday, October 7th, through Friday, October 9, from 9:00am to 3:00pm for aerial installation work.

Single lanes in both directions of SR-161 from LM 1-9 will be affected from Monday, October 5th, through Friday, October 9th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm while vegetation is removed from lines.

Motorists throughout Montgomery County and surrounding counties should remain alert when approaching active work zones, particularly during nighttime construction and periods of lane or ramp closures. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, follow posted signs and be prepared for changing traffic patterns as crews conduct road, maintenance and utility work throughout the week.