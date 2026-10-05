Clarksville Gas and Water reports section of Whitfield Road Closed

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Whitfield Road from Tracy Lane to Blakemore Drive for sewer lift station repair.

Traffic is detoured to Tracy Lane, Wildwood Drive, and Blakemore Drive.

Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The sewer lift station repair is anticipated to be completed and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.