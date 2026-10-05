Clarksville Pets of the Week for October 5th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Pets of the Week shines a light on dogs and cats in local rescue organizations and shelters who are waiting for someone to give them a second chance and a place to call home.

For the week of October 5th, 2026, Clarksville Online is once again featuring animals in need of loving families throughout Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding communities. Behind every wagging tail and gentle purr is an animal with its own story, personality, and hope for a brighter future. Whether you are looking for a new family companion or simply want to help an animal in need, the Clarksville Pets of the Week feature is a wonderful way to connect with pets waiting for their forever homes.

There are dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes looking for loving homes through area animal rescues and shelters. Some may be ready to become part of a family today, while others may need a little extra patience, care or time to feel safe and loved. Not everyone is able to adopt, but there are many other meaningful ways to make a difference, including fostering, donating, volunteering, supporting rescue fundraisers, and taking part in family-friendly events that benefit homeless animals.

Every act of kindness can help provide a rescued pet with the care and opportunity it needs.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Ace is a young male Labrador/Husky mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. He is a big guy so he will need lots of exercise and room to run. Huskies and Labs love water and all kinds of outdoor activities. Come visit him out in the play yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Blaze is a young male Labrador mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon his adoption. Come bring him out in the yard for some playtime.

Cherokee is a young female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Sterling is a young female domestic medium hair cat. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, stop by!

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Astro Destroyer is a young male Domestic shorthair. Fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He loves his people and has a very sweet and gentle manner. He is good with other cats and children but needs a no dog home please. Astro loves snuggling with his people and playing with the other kitties but does chill out easily. Playful, loves zoomies and loves napping in his big comfy bed.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or visit www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Zane is a 3 month old male kitten. Zane is in the process of age appropriate vetting and will come with a voucher for his neuter at 6 months. He is on flea/tick preventatives and is litter trained. Zane has done very well with children and other kittens too. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 and a half year old handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. Fully vetted, neutered and does keep his kennel area clean. Drako needs to be the only pet in the home and an adopter who will continue working with him and getting him outdoors for long walks and adventures. He absolutely bonds to his person.

Drako is a very sweet boy looking for his forever person who will see his potential and be happy and confident to keep working with him. Let’s remember he is who he is and has adapted to his well-cared-for life in the wonderful care of the rescue since being found at 9 weeks old, abandoned at a truck stop. But he longs for his own people, his very own bed and home.

If you would like to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copernicus is an adult mixed breed. He is a bit of an older guy but is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He still has a lot of energy and playfulness. He absolutely loves running around and enjoying the outdoors. Copernicus has a good recall off leash once he is fully established in his new home. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Copernicus is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Molly is a senior female Pomeranian mix. Remember that a senior dog is usually defined as 7 years old or older but that doesn’t mean they still don’t have lots of spunk and energy! She is vetted, chipped, spayed and house/kennel trained. She is fine with dogs, cats are unknown and no children please. She weighs 24 pounds, still has a lot of pep in her step and is just the perfect lap companion! Molly does have a bit of “older dog eyes” but can still see fine.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Leopold is a 9 week old male domestic shorthair kitten. Working on vetting with age appropriate shots, awaiting his neutering appointment and is litter trained. He does have a twin sister and they can be adopted together or separately. Leopold does take a minute to warm up and get comfortable but once he is comfortable he is all kitten energy and playfulness.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bowie is a 10- 13-year-old male black Labrador mix. He is vetted, neutered, house trained and does well with children, cats and other dogs. He has great low-mid level energy and will be a wonderful addition to your family.

Please message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel or www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bowie

*Foster families are always needed.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and email adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Freya Renee is an adult female Great Pyrenees/Black Labrador mix. She is vetted, house trained and spayed. She is friendly, funny and has lots of love to give. She is always up for a stroll around the neighborhood or a game of fetch.

She is very much a people pleaser and loves being with her humans. She has been around other dogs but prefers to be the only dog in the home. She hasn’t been around children much and no cats please. Freya is super sweet and is looking for her forever people.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Journey is an approximately 2 year old female Shepherd mixed breed. She is vetted, spayed and gets along so well with other dogs. She is currently in training, learning all her basic commands. She is very sweet and loving and is waiting for her forever family to come find her.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Evan is an 8 month old Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and is doing so well with his house training. His foster mom says he is a snuggle boy, loves water and anything to do with water! He does great with all the dogs and does take a minute to warm up around new men. Once he is comfortable he is a wonderful pup. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Bjorn Ironside is a 3 year old male Domestic Shorthair. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained. Bjorn needs a slow introduction to other kitties but once he is comfortable he is fine. He eats both dry and wet food, loves treats, and needs a calm home with children over the age of 8, please.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com

Sagely’s Biker Bully Farm

Pershing is a 5 year old, 55 pound male Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and microchipped. Pershing knows to sit, get down and this cheeky boy can steal your heart with his eyes. He wants to be in on all the fun, loves making his people laugh and is always energetic and happy.

Contact them for more information and application at www.facebook.com/SBBF.rescue

Clarksville Pets of the Week: Your Help Can Change an Animal’s Life

Every pet featured in Clarksville Pets of the Week is looking for more than just a place to live — they are looking for someone to love them, care for them and give them a place to call home. Whether you found your next family companion among this week’s featured pets or simply want to help animals in need, there are many ways to make a difference in the lives of homeless dogs and cats throughout Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding communities.

Not every family is in a position to adopt, but everyone can help. Fostering provides a temporary safe haven, donations help rescues provide food and medical care, and volunteering or supporting local fundraisers can give these organizations the resources they need to continue their lifesaving work. If you are interested in one of the pets featured this week, contact the appropriate rescue organization to learn more about adoption. Together, our community can help more animals find the loving, permanent homes they deserve.