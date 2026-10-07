Clarksville Has Tennessee’s 2nd Lowest Gas Prices

Tennessee is now the 7th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices continued to decline across the state and fell below $4.00 per gallon last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.93 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.18 cents more expensive than one year ago.

Tennessee gas prices fell 10 cents last week, dropping the statewide average to $3.93 per gallon and making Tennessee the seventh least expensive gasoline market in the nation. AAA says lower crude oil prices have helped ease pressure at the pump, and drivers could see additional modest relief if market conditions remain favorable. Despite the recent decline, gas prices remain $1.18 higher than this time last year.

“Many drivers across the state are now seeing local pump prices below $4.00 per gallon, which is a much needed break from the record high gas prices of September,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices remain low, it’s likely that drivers will continue to see prices move slightly lower at the pump. Drivers can maximize savings at the pump by driving conservatively, staying current on vehicle maintenance, and combining errands when possible.”

Tennessee drivers are now seeing gas prices $1.18 more expensive compared to last year, which adds roughly $17.00 to the cost of filling a 15-gallon gas tank. The average Tennessee driver is currently paying nearly $59.00 to fill their gas tank. At this time last year, the average cost for a fill-up was around $41.00.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped 11 cents from last week to $4.36. This follows a record-setting September at the pump. The monthly average was $4.33, 50 cents higher than the previous September record of $3.83 set in 2023. Crude oil prices have dipped back into the $90 per barrel range, lowering the national average, but overall gas prices remain the highest they’ve ever been for this time of year.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.84 million barrels per day to 8.68 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 206 million barrels to 204.4 million. Gasoline production also decreased from 9.59 million barrels to 9.46 million per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $1.04 to settle at $90.42 per barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories increased 0.9 million barrels to 427.3 million barrels, 2% above the five-year average.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($4.11), Memphis ($4.06), Nashville ($3.93)

Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($3.80), Clarksville ($3.81), Chattanooga ($3.82)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.939 $3.937 $4.035 $3.819 $2.758 Chattanooga $3.825 $3.761 $3.895 $3.845 $2.725 Knoxville $3.916 $3.923 $4.077 $3.744 $2.749 Memphis $4.062 $4.059 $4.101 $3.799 $2.778 Nashville $3.937 $3.930 $4.038 $3.892 $2.808 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories.

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. Its mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

Morning Consult recently ranked AAA Insurance as America’s most trusted insurance brand for 2026, reflecting the confidence consumers place in the AAA brand.

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