APSU Men’s Tennis Claims Singles Victories on ITA Regional Opening Day

College Grove, TN – Logan Tomovski and Rohan Loubser both earned singles victories to highlight Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis on its opening day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday, at The Farm & Forge Club.

Tomovski and Loubser both got their mornings started with wins against opposition from Ball State and Dayton, respectively. Tomovski earned a 6-1, 6-1 win in his day’s first match, while Loubser, after dropping his first frame, 6-0, came back to win 6-3, 6-1 against Dayton’s Dylan Jaen.

After advancing past the round of 64 with their victories, the pair dropped narrow defeats in the round of 32, with Loubser dropping a three-set match with all three frames decided by two games. Tomovski then retired in his second set with it tied 5-5.

The Governors are back in action tomorrow morning, beginning with three doubles matches. Tomovski and Loubser begin the day’s events with a match against ETSU’s Oscar Martinez and Dmitry Kopilevich at 9:00am. Vincent Lu and Ari Allouche then compete against Xavier’s The Governors are back in action tomorrow morning, beginning with three doubles matches.

Tomovski and Loubser begin the day’s events with a match against ETSU’s Oscar Martinez and Dmitry Kopilevich at 9:00am. Vincent Lu and Ari Allouche then compete against Xavier’s Bode Campbell and Samuel Grizellea at 10:15am. Lastly, Ethan Williams and Petter Lindquist face Lipscomb’s tandem of Filippo Verese and Juwan Bae at 10:30am.

Allouche then faces Kentucky’s Rafael Ymer in main draw singles, with first serve scheduled for noon.

Day 1 Results

Qualifying Draw

Round of 64

Logan Tomovski (APSU) def. Jeremy Milette (BSU), 6-1, 6-1

(APSU) def. Jeremy Milette (BSU), 6-1, 6-1 Rohan Loubser (APSU) def. Dylan Jaen (UD), 0-6, 6-3, 6-1

Round of 32

[5] Kai Cowcher (ETSU) def. Logan Tomovski (APSU), 6-4, 5-5, ret.

Filippo Verdese (LIP) def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 5-7, 7-5, 6-4

Upcoming Schedule

Main Draw Doubles

Main Draw Singles