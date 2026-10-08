Austin Peay Volleyball Drops Five-Set Battle Against North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell to North Alabama 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 15-25, 14-16) Thursday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The start of the first set was highlighted by a Cree Hollier kill and a solo block to lead, 4-2. The Governors maintained the lead until the media timeout with consecutive points with a kill and an error for points seven and eight, and four consecutive points from a Hollier kill, two straight Reagan Anderson aces, and a North Alabama attack error to lead 13-9.

The APSU Govs scored their next seven points on four kills and three North Alabama errors, with two kills from Hollier and two from Lauren Wallace. Coy concluded the set with a kill assisted from Sarah Butler to finish the set in the Govs favor 25-22.

Austin Peay State University opened the second set with a 12-4 lead and maintained the lead until a 10-5 UNA run late in the frame gave the Lions a 22-21 lead. After a Nicole Okojie kill tied the set at 22, the Lions scored three-straight points to win the set and tie the match at one set apiece.

The Governors cut an early deficit to 14-13 midway through the third set following an Okojie kill and UNA attack error. After a third stalemate brought the set to a 21-21 tie, UNA scored back-to-back points; however, APSU answered with three-straight points to force a set point. After exchanging scores, an Alison Coy solo block sealed an extended 26-24 third-set victory.

North Alabama jumped out to an early, 13-2 advantage in the penultimate set. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to as few as eight points, but UNA won the frame, 25-15, to force a fifth.

The Governors got the first initial point in the final set and their next two consecutively on a kill and a Wallce ace. Austin Peay State University then went on a three-point streak all on Lions’ errors, two attacking, and a Okojie and Coy block.

The APSU Govs then scored two straight on an Okojie kill and a Hollier kill for the Govs to lead 8-4 going into a North Alabama timeout. UNA responded to a 3-0 APSU run with three-straight points itself to lead 14-13. After fending off a match point with a Cloyd kill, UNA won the match after an Austin Peay State University service error and block.

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Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team meets Abilene Christian for the second time this season, and the first time in the Winfield Dunn Center, Thursday, October 15th, at 6:00pm.