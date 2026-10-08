Business After Hours to Showcase The Block at Millan in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Millan Enterprises will host Business After Hours at The Block at Millan on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026, from 4:30pm–6:30pm. The Chamber event will give members and local business leaders an opportunity to network, explore the newly developed facility, and learn how The Block can serve businesses, organizations, athletic programs, and the broader community.

Located at 303 Fairview Lane in Clarksville, The Block is a multi-use facility that is home to commercial tenants and flexible rental spaces. Its gymnasium, Dean Hall, and additional spaces can accommodate tournaments, meetings, celebrations, fundraisers, banquets, team-building activities, community programs, and private events.

Throughout the evening, attendees can tour the facility and connect with representatives from across the Millan Enterprises family of companies. An interactive Business Expo will also showcase local businesses, products, and services.

Event Details

Event: Business After Hours at The Block at Millan

Date: Thursday, October 22nd, 2026

Time: 4:30pm–6:30pm.

Location: 303 Fairview Lane, Clarksville, TN, 37040

Attendance: No RSVP is required for Chamber members attending Business After Hours.

Millan Enterprises encourages Chamber members and local business leaders to connect with fellow professionals, discover the Millan family of companies, and experience all that The Block has to offer.

For more information about The Block at Millan or Millan Enterprises, visit www.millanenterprises.com

About Millan Enterprises

Millan Enterprises has been a part of the Clarksville community since 1999, building a locally owned and operated real estate company with a growing portfolio of residential and commercial properties. Veteran-owned and operated by Leo and Lillie Millan, the company specializes in residential and commercial leasing, property management, real estate investment and development. Its team handles a wide range of services in-house, helping residents, businesses and organizations find spaces that meet their needs.

Beyond its work in real estate, Millan Enterprises has played an active role in the growth and development of Clarksville, with a particular focus on creating opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and the broader community. Its portfolio includes homes, apartments, office and retail properties, coworking spaces, event facilities and other commercial developments. The company also supports local nonprofit organizations through The Millan Foundation, reflecting its commitment to giving back and making a positive impact in the community it calls home.

For more information, visit www.millanenterprises.com