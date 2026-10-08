Clarksville Weather: Sunny Start Gives Way to Weekend Storms, October 8th-12th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Weather forecast is setting up for a noticeable shift across Clarksville-Montgomery County, with sunshine and warmer temperatures dominating the first part of the period before showers and thunderstorms arrive Saturday.

Clarksville Weather will feature highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, followed by a cooler and wetter weekend. Residents watching the weather should pay particular attention to Saturday, when the chance for storms increases significantly.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a mix of sunshine, clouds, rain and changing temperatures through the holiday weekend, making the latest Clarksville Weather updates important for outdoor plans.

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine to the area, with the temperature climbing to a high near 86 degrees. A light and variable wind will become northeast at 5 to 10 mph during the morning, providing a mild breeze as the weather starts the period on a warm and sunny note.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall to around 55 degrees. An east-northeast wind will remain light at around 5 mph, creating a cool and comfortable night across the Clarksville area.

Friday will continue the stretch of sunny conditions, with temperatures reaching a high near 89 degrees. An east wind at 5 to 10 mph will provide some relief from the late-season warmth, but Clarksville Weather will remain noticeably warmer than the weekend forecast.

Partly cloudy skies will develop Friday night as temperatures drop to around 62 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast at around 5 mph, with increasing clouds signaling the change in the weather pattern ahead.

Saturday will bring the biggest weather change of the forecast period, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny, while temperatures reach a high near 80 degrees. Thunderstorms become possible after 1:00pm, and east winds at 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will continue Saturday night, with a 90% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will fall to around 59 degrees, while east winds at 10 to 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 20 mph. Residents should monitor Clarksville Weather updates as the wet and windy conditions move through the area.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy, with a 20% chance of showers before 1:00pm and a high near 71 degrees. South winds at 5 to 10 mph will become south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph. The cooler temperatures will provide a noticeable change from Thursday and Friday.

Partly cloudy skies will return Sunday night, with temperatures settling near 58 degrees. West-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph will accompany the cooler conditions as Clarksville Weather begins to improve heading into the new week.

Columbus Day will bring a return to mostly sunny skies, with temperatures climbing to a high near 83 degrees. After the unsettled weekend, the holiday forecast offers a much better opportunity for outdoor activities across Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Mostly clear skies are expected Monday night, with temperatures dropping to around 59 degrees. The calmer conditions will close out the forecast period on a pleasant note.

As the week progresses, Clarksville Weather will transition from sunny and warm conditions to a stormier Saturday before gradually improving for Columbus Day. The weather forecast calls for the biggest concerns to come Saturday, when thunderstorms, a 90% nighttime rain chance and gusty winds could affect outdoor plans.

For Clarksville-Montgomery County, staying aware of changing conditions will be important, particularly as Saturday approaches. Keep checking Clarksville Online for weather updates, the latest timing and storm information, and continue following Clarksville Weather forecasts as conditions evolve. The weather outlook ultimately returns to sunshine for Columbus Day, giving the region a welcome improvement after the weekend rain.