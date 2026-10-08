President Donald Trump Set to Bring Presidential Visit to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville is preparing for an extraordinary weekend as President Donald Trump is scheduled to bring his 2026 midterm campaign rally to the community Saturday, October 10th, 2026,giving residents an opportunity to witness a sitting president in person while placing Clarksville and the Fort Campbell region in the national political spotlight.

Donald Trump is expected to fly into and depart from Fort Campbell Army Airfield during his visit, according to officials cited by regional news outlets. The visit would mark Trump’s first trip to Fort Campbell as president and the first visit by a sitting president to the Clarksville area since President George H.W. Bush landed at Fort Campbell in 1992 before traveling to Clarksville for an appearance at Austin Peay State University.

The presidential visit carries particular significance for a community whose identity has long been closely connected to Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division. The installation sits at the heart of the region’s military community, linking Clarksville and Montgomery County with thousands of active-duty soldiers, military families, veterans, retirees and civilian employees.

Following his arrival at Fort Campbell, Donald Trump is expected to travel to downtown Clarksville for a midterm rally at F&M Bank Arena, according to multiple independent reports. The arena is located next to the Austin Peay State University campus and has quickly become one of the region’s major gathering places for large community, entertainment and sporting events.

The official Republican Party event registration identifies the gathering as the “Midterm Rally in Clarksville, Tennessee featuring President Donald Trump.” The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 10th, 2026, with doors opening at 11:00am CST and presidential remarks scheduled to begin at 2:30pm CST. The official registration page currently lists the venue as “To Be Announced,” although multiple local and regional news organizations have reported F&M Bank Arena as the planned rally location.

For Clarksville, the visit represents more than another campaign stop on a national political calendar. A presidential appearance brings heightened attention to the community, potentially drawing visitors from across Tennessee, Kentucky and the surrounding region while placing downtown Clarksville and the Fort Campbell area before a national audience.

Donald Trump’s visit also comes as the 2026 midterm elections enter their final weeks. National reports indicate the president is traveling extensively to campaign for Republican candidates, with Tennessee among the states receiving renewed attention. The Clarksville rally is expected to support Tennessee Republicans as candidates campaign ahead of the November election.

The timing also makes the event notable for the region’s military community. Fort Campbell has historically played an important role in presidential visits, including appearances by Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Ronald Reagan. Obama’s 2011 visit came as he honored soldiers involved in the operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden.

While presidential visits to military installations are not unusual, having a sitting president arrive through Fort Campbell and then travel into Clarksville for a major public rally creates a unique moment for the community. The visit is expected to bring increased security and could result in traffic, parking, and access changes in and around downtown Clarksville and Fort Campbell. Officials had not released a complete public itinerary or detailed traffic plan as of the latest reports.

The rally is also expected to attract significant interest beyond those attending the event itself. Supporters, political observers, media organizations and visitors from across the region are expected to converge on Clarksville as the president makes his appearance.

For residents interested in attending, the Republican Party’s official event page is handling registration. A maximum of four tickets may be requested per signup. The event page lists doors opening at 11:00am, with Trump’s remarks scheduled for 2:30pm.

Sign Up for Tickets to the Trump Clarksville Rally

As Clarksville prepares to welcome one of the nation’s most recognizable political figures, Donald Trump, Saturday’s visit is poised to become a memorable moment in the community’s history.

From the arrival at Fort Campbell to the expected rally in downtown Clarksville, President Donald Trump’s visit will put Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding Fort Campbell community squarely in the national spotlight.