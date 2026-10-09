8 Austin Peay Hosts #2 Tarleton State at Fortera Stadium

#8 Austin Peay (5-1 | 1-0 UAC) vs. #2 Tarleton State (5-0 | 0-0 UAC)

Saturday, October 10th, 2026 | 6:00pm

Clarksville, TN | Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – The eighth-ranked Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team meets second-ranked Tarleton State at Fortera Stadium on Saturday in a 6:00pm kickoff that doubles as one of the marquee games on this weekend’s Division I calendar and the only matchup between top-10 FCS teams on the schedule.

Saturday’s game will be carried on ESPN+, with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

In last week’s 81st Homecoming contest against New Haven, redshirt freshman Denver Harper became the first player in program history with two special teams touchdowns in the same game – an 82-yard punt return and a 100-yard missed field goal return aka the first kick-six in the history of Austin Peay football. Harper was named both United Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, and earned the national award from Stats Perform for his special teams work.

The Governors’ defense has yet to allow an opposing offense to crack the 400-yard barrier through six games this season; that will be tested by a Tarleton State offense that leads the country at 516.2 yards per game, including an average of 225.6 yards on the ground. Over the last 27 games, just one team has rushed for more than 200 yards against the Govs—Tarleton State, in the 2025 finale, with 236 yards.

After back-to-back games with an 80 percent or better completion percentage, redshirt junior quarterback Chris Parson now has three of the 10 80 percent completion-percentage games in program history—all three of which have taken place in the last month.

The Austin Peay State University signal-caller leads the UAC in completion percentage (69.2%), passing efficiency (198.8), passing yards (1,396), yards per completion (17.23), points responsible for (90) and yards per attempt (11.93) and, despite not being a running back, is also second in the league in rushing touchdowns with four.

Notably

Defend the Fort

Austin Peay State University finished the 2025 regular season with a 6-0 record at home, posting the fourth undefeated season at home in program history. The APSU Govs went 4-0 at home in 1940, 6-0 in 1949, and 5-0 in 1964. The Governors posted the second undefeated regular season in Fortera Stadium (renamed in 2016) history, joining the 2023 UAC Championship team that went 5-0 at The Fort in the regular season, before falling to Chattanooga at home in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.

The APSU Govs’ six wins at home also matched the 1949 and 2019 OVC Championship teams for the most wins at home in a season in program history. After a win at The Fort against New Haven, Austin Peay’s 10-game winning streak at home is the longest streak in program history and is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in FCS.

#WeWILL

Each week, one Austin Peay State University player is chosen to wear the No. 0 jersey in honor of Will Hardrick , who tragically passed away in May 2025. Each Monday of the season, head coach Jeff Faris selects the player who best exemplifies Hardrick’s character and work ethic to wear the No. 0 jersey that week. For the Tarleton State game, Harper (normally adorned with the No. 15) will wear No. 0 for the Govs, becoming the first two-time wearer of the number.

Defending the Fort

Throughout its program-record, 10-game home winning streak, the Governors are outscoring opponents by an average of 26.3 points per game, with just a single game – a 41-38 win against Central Arkansas last season – being decided by less than two scores. During the winning streak, the Govs have held six opponents to less than 100 combined rushing yards, with no team amassing 200 yards on the ground. The Gov also are holding opponents to 3.0 yards per carry on the ground.

QB1 Milestone Tracker

The UAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and a Preseason All-American, Chris Parson. In just 18 games under center for APSU, Parson ranks top 10 in program history in: passing yards per game (1st, 244.4), completion percentage (1st, 64.8), rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (2nd, 18), rushing yards for a quarterback (5th, 912), touchdown passes (5th, 34) passing yards (6th, 4,4399), and overall rushing touchdowns (8th, 18).

The six-time UAC Offensive Player of the Week in his career, Parson had his sixth-career multi-rushing touchdown performance against UT Martin, which was highlighted by a 66-yard score in the first quarter, the longest carry by a quarterback in APSU’s digital record-keeping era.

The redshirt junior signal caller leads the UAC and ranks second in the FCS in passing efficiency (198.8) and yards per attempt (11.93), while his 17.23 yards per completion and 69.2 completion percentage rank second and seventh in the FCS, respectively.

Previewing The Tarleton State Texans

Last Meeting

I think we all remember.

Preseason Outlook

After being the 2025 UAC Co-Champions and advancing to the quarterfinals in the FCS Playoffs, Tarleton State was picked as the UAC preseason favorites alongside Abilene Christian, with both teams receiving three first-place votes in the poll. The Texans had five Preseason All-UAC selections – the second most in the league and behind only ACU’s eight.

Offensive Options

Tarleton State leads the UAC and ranks top 10 in the FCS in both passing (290.6, 7th in FCS) and rushing offense (225.6, 9th). In addition to its balanced attack, TSU also has one of the most efficient offenses in the country, as it is one of four teams in the FCS to not throw an interception this season. The Texans have only turned the ball over once, losing a fumble in their 20-13 win against FBS Bowling Green on September 5th.

Defensive Definition

Tarleton State is fourth in the UAC with 113.8 rushing yards allowed per game and held Chicago State to 13 yards on 31 carries last time out. While the Texans are 123rd of 124 FCS teams with just 0.4 sacks per game, TSU ranks 28th in the FCS and third in the UAC with 6.0 tackles for loss per game. Tarleton State also ranks third in the UAC with eight turnovers gained which features a UAC-best five fumble recoveries.

Next Up For APSU Football

For the first time in nearly a month, the Austin Peay State University football team will take to the road for an October 17th, contest at West Georgia. Kickoff from University Stadium is set for 1:00pm CT for this UAC contest.

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 931.221.PEAY. For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.

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