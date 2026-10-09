Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Joseph Andrew Johnson, 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 8th, 2026. He was a loving father, brother and friend. Joe was born on July 9th, 1954; son to the late Frances Johnson.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, October 16th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Joe entered the United States Air Force at 18 and later joined the Army. He loved serving his Country and spending time with his loved ones. After Joes military service he worked for the United States Postal Service. Joe attended Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church. He spent his Saturdays and Sundays watching Football (Indianapolis Colts), Basketball, Westerns and spending time with friends at South Central Village.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Melissa Harper, Eddie Mae Henson, and Dorothy Graves.
Survivors include his son, Cairo A. Johnson; brother, Keith Johnson and sisters, Faye Kilgore and Deborah Johnson. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com