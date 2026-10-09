Clarksville Police Warn of Downtown Traffic Delays and Road Closures

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is issuing a travel advisory for this weekend. Several events are taking place in and around Downtown Clarksville this Saturday, and motorists should expect significant traffic impacts, including road closures, altered traffic patterns, and detours.

If you plan to attend any of the events, please allow yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination. A simple trip could take considerably longer due to increased traffic and detours.

Parking downtown will also be limited, particularly in the immediate area surrounding F&M Bank Arena. No vehicles will be allowed to park on the streets directly connected to F&M Bank Arena, in either direction.

Roadways will be closed, and no vehicle traffic will be allowed past the barriers. Those attending events at the arena should be prepared to park farther away and walk a short distance to the venue.

Please follow the instructions of Clarksville Police officers directing traffic and do not attempt to drive around barricades or other traffic-control barriers.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time, and be patient as traffic moves in and around the downtown area.