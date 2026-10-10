APSU Men’s Basketball Hosts Evansville in Free Sunday Exhibition Sunday

Austin Peay vs. Evansville

Sunday, October 11th, 2026 | 3:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team offers a preview of its 2026-27 season in its 96th season when the Governors host Evansville on Sunday in a 3:00pm exhibition on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The contest is free to the public.

Head coach Corey Gipson returns for his fourth season at the helm of his alma mater after leading the Governors to a 2025-26 Atlantic Sun Conference Regular-Season Championship, becoming just the second APSU alum to lead the Govs to a conference title and the first since George Fisher led the Govs to a 1963 Volunteer State Athletic Conference Championship.

The Governors’ 22 wins and 15 conference victories during the 2025-26 season were tied for the most since the 2007-08 season, while the APSU Govs’ 21 regular-season victories were tied for the most since the 1976-77 campaign.

Austin Peay State University is one of just three players nationally – Grand Cayon and Cal Poly being the others – to return two reigning all-conference selections in Rashaud Marshall and Zyree Collins. A Second Team All-ASUN selection and ASUN All-Tournament recipient from a season ago, Marshall’s 65.6 field-goal percentage during his junior season ranked sixth in the NCAA and second in program history.

The big man also led the APSU Govs with 93 offensive rebounds, 212 total rebounds, 6.8 rebounds per game, 28 blocks, and 132 free throws, while his 16.3 points per game ranked fifth in the ASUN and second on APSU. he 2026 ASUN Freshman of the Year, a Third Team All-ASUN selection, unanimous selection to the ASUN All-Freshman Team, and a two-time ASUN Player of the Week last season, Collins ranked 21st in the NCAA with 2.13 steals per game, while his 4.3 assists per game also paced the Govs and ranked fourth in the conference last season.

During the offseason, Gipson announced the highest-ranked recruiting class in Austin Peay State University Athletics history, with two transfers and eight freshmen. The Govs’ eight freshmen additions are tied for the third most in Division I, trailing only Navy (13) and UT Martin (10). The class featured the three highest-rated recruits in program history in Bradley Floyd, Felipe Minzer, and Cam Ryans.

Floyd was a top 10 player in North Carolina, while Minzer – the first player from Argentina in program history – was ranked #141 by Rivals. Lastly, Ryans was the #1 recruit out of Michigan and the 2026 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year. The class also features Birkir Eythorsson – the first player hailing from Iceland in program history – Donovan Bolden and Talon Todd from San Antonio, Texas, and Alex Davis from Daytona Beach, Florida.

Sophomore guard Chuck Love (Loyola Chicago) and senior guard Shamarrie Hugie (Marshall) also joined the Govs over the offseason. A former four-star recruit out of La Lumiere School, Love III earned seven starts across 13 appearances for the Ramblers last season, averaging 7.2 points per game. Hugie averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game during his junior season at Marshall, after spending his previous two seasons at Cowley College.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University and Evansville meet for the 26th time in program history and for the first known time in an exhibition game.

The Purple Aces have won the last two meetings against APSU, with the most recent contest being an Evansville 78-74 overtime win in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay State University is 20-1 in exhibition games dating back to 2010.

The Governors’ roster is comprised of two returners and 10 newcomers.

The Governors’ two returners – Zyree Collins and Rashaud Marshall – accounted for 36.5% of APSU’s points, 28.0% of rebounds, 33.5% of assists, and 29.3% of total minutes from last season.

The 2026-27 season is APSU’s first in the United Athletic Conference, after competing in the ASUN the last four seasons.

About the Evansville Purple Aces

The Evansville Purple Aces are led by fifth-year head coach David Ragland, who is 40-91 during his time in Evansville.

Evansville returns four players from last year’s team that went 7-25 overall and 3-17 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

The returning quartet is highlighted by senior AJ Casey who was a Third Team All-MVC last season after averaging 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Get Your Season Tickets Today

The average price of a season ticket in bowl seating (Sections 101-120) has decreased by an average of 58% compared to the 2025-26 season. Fans can renew their season tickets online through their Ticketmaster Account Manager, while those wanting to purchase new season tickets, courtside seats, or White Claw Lounge access can do so by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY(7329).

Season tickets, which include both men’s and women’s basketball games, start at $100.00, or less than $5.00 per game. Fans also can purchase a $250.00 sideline season-ticket option, which comes out to under $10.00 per game.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2026-27 season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Also, make sure to download the new Let’s Go Peay app in the Apple of Google Play Store today to stay connected with all things around APSU Athletics.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team concludes preseason play on October 27th with a 7:00pm exhibition against IU Indy on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The contest against the Jaguars is also free to the public.