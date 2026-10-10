Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: David Moten, of Clarksville, passed away on October 4th, 2026, at the age of 41.
David’s passing leaves a space in the lives of those who knew and loved him. As family and friends reflect on his life, they will have an opportunity to come together to honor his memory, share in remembrance, and celebrate the life he lived.
A viewing for David will be held on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1701 Powell Road in Clarksville, Tennessee. The viewing will be followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00am at the same location.
Family, friends, and all who wish to pay their respects are invited to gather in remembrance of David Moten and join in honoring his life and legacy.
Services for David Moten
Viewing
Friday, October 16, 2026
10:00am–11:00am
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1701 Powell Road, Clarksville, TN
Celebration of Life
Friday, October 16, 2026
11:00am
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1701 Powell Road, Clarksville, TN
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About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com