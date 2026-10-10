Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: David Moten, of Clarksville, passed away on October 4th, 2026, at the age of 41.

David’s passing leaves a space in the lives of those who knew and loved him. As family and friends reflect on his life, they will have an opportunity to come together to honor his memory, share in remembrance, and celebrate the life he lived.

A viewing for David will be held on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1701 Powell Road in Clarksville, Tennessee. The viewing will be followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00am at the same location.

Family, friends, and all who wish to pay their respects are invited to gather in remembrance of David Moten and join in honoring his life and legacy.

Services for David Moten

Viewing

Friday, October 16, 2026

10:00am–11:00am

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

1701 Powell Road, Clarksville, TN

Celebration of Life

Friday, October 16, 2026

11:00am

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

1701 Powell Road, Clarksville, TN

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