Clarksville area Pets of the Week for June 24th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of June 24th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Joey is a handsome 3-year-old male pit bull terrier mix. He knows how to sit and gets along great with children, cats and other dogs. Joey is a very happy boy who loves playing with chew toys.

Josie is an adorable female domestic medium hair kitten. This little bundle of joy is very curious and loves to play.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Scaredy Cat is a 1 ½-year-old spayed female tabby. She is nervous and very skittish around anyone new, and will need a patient family who can gain her trust. She loves playing with a laser light. She may do best as an only pet or in a family with older children. Scaredy Cat likes the quiet life.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Tiny is a handsome shorthaired dark mackerel tabby with perfect white markings. He is not tiny at all. He is a friendly cat who likes people and tolerates dogs and other cats. He is full of energy and curiosity and cannot wait to join a new family. Tiny is neutered, vetted, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Ben is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male cattle dog mix with a bob tail. He is fully vetted, weighs 22 pounds, and may grow a little bigger. He likes to be by your side at all times. Ben is a very sweet and affectionate little guy.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier whose owner passed away. He graduated from socialization and obedience training, is fully vetted and house trained. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Mason is a 2-year-old neutered male coonhound. He is house and crate trained and gets along great with children, cats and other dogs. He is a big boy, weighing 89 pounds and needs an owner that understands the breed. Mason is such a sweet boy, in need of some manners and basic training. He will need a tall fence as he will jump it if he sees something he wants.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tripp is a handsome 5-month-old male jack Russel terrier mix with mesmerizing eyes. He loves playing with other dogs and loves playing with water in his kiddie pool. Tripp has lots of puppy energy.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton is a 2-year-old neutered male American bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Hamilton is an amazing boy who adores his people. He does not get along with cats and would do best as an only dog in a home.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics