Clarksville area Pets of the Week for July 1st, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of July 1st, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Lexie is a 3-year-old female Staffordshire terrier mix. She is super sweet and loves her toys. Her energy level is average for her age and she does not get too hyper when she is no longer playing with her toys. This beautiful girl is eager to meet her new family.

Pope is a handsome male domestic short hair kitten with beautiful markings. He is very curious and loves to play.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Macho is a 2-year-old, 98-pound neutered male Dogo Argentino. He is house and crate trained. He is used to his crate, and he sleeps in it each night. Macho needs a home without young children, cats or other dogs. He is a smart boy who obeys several commands. Macho is a friendly, sweet, obedient and happy boy who loves people.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Cheyenne is a beautiful shorthaired calico tabby with a friendly personality. About 6 months old, she is an intelligent curious kitty who loves to be petted. She is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Jeffy is a handsome adult spayed male main coon mix who was found as a stray. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Jeffy is very laid back, calm and vocal. He is a loving cat and gets along great with other cats.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Fiona is 2-year-old spayed female mixed breed with a beautiful chocolate coat. She graduated from obedience and socialization training, is fully vetted, house trained, and knows basic commands. Fiona is wonderful to be around and has a great attitude and personality. She is full of life and energy. She loves to play with toys and enjoys her time outside.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Capone is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is house and crate trained and gets along great with children and most other dogs. He is a big boy who sometimes does not know his own strength. He is very treat motivate and loves to play with balls. Capone is truly a sensitive dog inside and out. He has some anxiety issues and needs a patient person to continue his progress.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sissy is a gorgeous 8-month-old, 44-pound female treeing walker coonhound. She is fully vetted and house trained, and knows how to use a doggy door. Sissy loves playing with other dogs and loves her humans. She would make an awesome addition to a loving home.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Mocha is an adult female American bulldog mix. This beautiful tri-colored girl is very friendly and eager to meet her new family.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

