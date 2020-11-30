Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold winter meeting electronically, December 3rd-4th

November 30, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – On December 3rd-4th, 2020 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its winter meetings virtually. To watch the meetings live, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81100984041.  

The board will host a work session at 12:30pm that Thursday to discuss on-boarding Austin Peay State University’s next president.

The campus of Austin Peay State University. (APSU)

The campus of Austin Peay State University. (APSU)

The Academic Affairs Committee will meet after the work session at 1:30pm, with the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Audit Committee meeting consecutively thereafter.

The Board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session to discuss risk management.

The full board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, December 4th. The APSU Board of Trustees will discuss several important items, such as a proposed Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree with an optional concentration in Homeland Security and the University’s October revised budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php

For information on the meeting, contact the interim Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7559.   


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives