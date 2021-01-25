Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County welcomes four new board members

Julie Brown, Luke Dahlen, Amelia Magette, and Mark McNulty join Board of Directors

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee (HFHMCTN) has elected four new members to the affiliate’s Board of Directors. Joining the board are Julie Brown, Luke Dahlen, Amelia Magette, and Mark McNulty.

“We are very pleased to welcome our new members to the Board. They have already demonstrated through their many hours of volunteer service at the committee level how they can contribute their unique abilities to the Habitat mission,” Board President Lynn Stokes said. “They bring lots of energy and fresh ideas to the Board, and we look forward to working with them.”

The new members of the Board of Directors will assume their official duties in January 2021. New officers this year include Board President Lynn Stokes, Board Vice President Charlie Ussery, Board Treasurer Debbie Frazier, and Board Secretary Kevin Underwood.

Julie Brown

Julie Brown returned to Clarksville four years ago after a more than 25-year career as a producer in television, film, and advertising based mostly in Nashville. Upon return, she worked in marketing for United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and is now working freelance under julie brown creative, producing videos and creating marketing/design products for local businesses.

Julie is a 1995 graduate of Austin Peay State University in the fields of studio art and mass communications.

“I have truly enjoyed my time serving on Habitat’s Public Relations committee this past year. I’ve learned what I love about the mission of Habitat for Humanity and the people I’ve worked with so far. I look forward to putting more of my energy into helping continue to move the mission forward to strengthen our community and help future homeowners,” Julie said.

Luke Dahlen

Luke Dahlen is an active Restore Committee Member and has recently joined the Veterans Build and A Brush with Kindness Committees. He is eager to do more for the community and help make a positive impact for local families.

In 2018 Luke retired from the U.S. Army with most of his 20-year career serving as a Blackhawk Helicopter Medevac pilot.

He has transitioned into a family-focused life as a stay-at-home dad and virtual school learning mentor.

Amelia Magette

Amelia Allen Magette is Vice President/Business Banking Lender at Legends Bank in Clarksville, TN where she has been employed for the past eight years of her 24-year banking career. Amelia is a native Clarksvillian and alumni of Clarksville Academy and Austin Peay State University where she graduated in 1993 with her degree in Business Administration and Marketing.

Amelia is a 2020 Leadership Clarksville graduate, graduate of The Southeastern School of Commercial Lending, and has served on committees with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region as well as the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Amelia likes to spend her time away from work decorating, creating, traveling with her husband, Jason, and of course, playing with her grandson, Bennett.

“I am honored to be a part of Habitat for Humanity and the organization’s mission to provide decent and safe housing for families of our community. The partnerships formed, the community involvement, and most importantly, the families served, are reasons I am excited to dedicate my time to this ministry,” she said.

Mark McNulty

Mark McNulty is a retired IT professional, having worked for several private sector companies and government positions for 34 years, most recently with the State of Tennessee Department of Health. Mark is originally from northern Illinois and currently resides in Clarksville. Mark’s hobbies include oil/acrylic painting, creative landscaping, gym workouts, and reading.

“I’m very impressed with the mission of Habitat and its impact on the community,” Mark said. “I’m glad to provide a lending hand wherever I can help.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org

