Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to Lipscomb, 7-0

Evansville, IN – Taking the court for the first time in 324 days, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis dropped their season-opening match to Lipscomb, 7-0, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

The Governors fell behind early, with the familiar pairing of Christian Edison and Jacob Lorino falling in the No. 3 doubles bout to start the match.

On the No. 2 doubles line, the duo Oliver Andersson and Thiago Nogueira dropped their match and Lipscomb was able to secure the doubles point.

In the final doubles match of the contest, Anton Damberg and freshman Frederic Schlossman fought hard, but fell to Lipscomb’s No. 1 doubles pairing, 7-5.

In singles play, Nogueira dropped his match in the No. 6 position, and Schlossman dropped the first singles match of his collegiate career while playing on the No. 2 line. The Bison secured the match win with a win over Damberg in the No. 3 singles tilt.

In the next two matches to finish, Edison fell in the No. 1 singles match and Lorino fell in the No. 5 singles bout. In the final match of the afternoon, Andresson won the first set but ultimately dropped the No. 4 singles match to Lipscomb’s Gonzalo Garcia-Neto.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis



It is a quick turnaround for the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team, who will be back in action when they play a 12:00pm, Sunday, January 31st match at Middle Tennessee. The Govs will then make the trip to Chattanooga for a 1:00pm, February 6th match against the Mocs.

Results

Doubles

Jorge Ortegon/ Pedro Uribe (LIP) def. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossman (APSU) 7-5

Gonzalo Garcia-Neto/Jake Penny (LIP) def. Oliver Andersson/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-2

Maksim Bogdanovich/David Skrabut (LIP) def. Christian Edison/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-4

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

Singles

Jorge Ortegon (LIP) def. Christian Edison (APSU) 6-2, 6-2

Maksim Bogdanovich (LIP) def. Frederic Schlossman (APSU) 6-1, 6-4

Pedro Uribe (LIP) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

Gonzalo Garcia-Neto (LIP) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-7, 6-3, 10-8

Jake Penny (LIP) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-3, 6-3

Carlos Salas-Tulla (LIP) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-0, 6-2

Order of Finish: 6, 2, 3, 1, 5, 4

