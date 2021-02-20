APSU Men’s Golf gets stroke play season under way at Savannah Harbor

Savannah, GA – Darkness cut short the second round of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team’s stroke-play debut for the 2021 season at the Invitational at Savannah Harbor, with the Govs about four holes short of completing the course twice on Saturday.

APSU will need a solid showing to close out the second round, which was the inferior of Saturday’s loops.

In the first 18, both Chase Korte (71) and Michael Busse (72) were at par or better after 18 holes, thanks in part to a trio of front-nine birdies from each.

Sophomore Jordan Rodriguez, playing as the individual, roared out to an early lead at two-under after four holes on his way to a career-best 76.

The second round was ominous from the start, with four of five Governors carding bogey or worse on their collective second hole, the 412-yard par-4 at No. 6. From there, the bogeys became more elusive but the birdies near-impossible to come by, with Micah Knisley’s back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 the only back-to-back birds recorded by a Gov during the second round.

There are some bright spots heading into the final day. Korte is among the tournament leaders with seven birdies, and Busse remains a monster with the driver, averaging 4.57 shots per hole on par-5 attempts. The Govs will look to close out the second round on a high note tomorrow, secure a few more putts to drop from Knisley, Alex Vegh, and Garrett Whitfield, and look to maneuver up the leaderboard during the final round.

Play concludes from the Club at Savannah Harbor tomorrow afternoon. A complete recap will be available after the round at LetsGoPeay.com.

Sections

Topics