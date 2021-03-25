Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis plays Jacksonville State, Belmont this weekend

Clarksville, TN – After winning their first match of the season last time out, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis will be back in action with a pair of Ohio Valley Conferences matches this weekend. APSU will host Jacksonville State for a 2:00pm, Friday, match at the Governors Tennis Courts before traveling to Nashville for an 11:00am, Saturday, match at Belmont.

So far this season, Jacob Lorino leads the Governors with four singles wins this season. Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann have each won a trio of singles matches this season and Schlossmann is currently on a three-match winning streak.

Christian Edison has manned the No. 1 singles position for Austin Peay State University this season and has a pair of wins so far.

In doubles play, Damberg and Schlossmann have partnered to win a team-high two matches in the No. 1 position.

After this weekend’s matches, Austin Peay State University will be back in action when it hosts a 2:00pm, April 9th match against Eastern Illinois at the Governors Tennis Courts.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

The Opposition

Jacksonville State (7-4)

In the last meeting, Jacksonville State hosted Austin Peay State University at the JSU Tennis Courts and beat the Govs, 4-3, on March 29th, 2019.

After going 6-4 in non-conference play, Jacksonville State picked up a 7-0 win over Eastern Illinois in their OVC opener last weekend. Joaquin Vallejo is the reigning OVC Player of the Week and leads Jacksonville State with eight wins in both singles and doubles play this season.

Belmont (6-2)

On April 20th, 2019, Belmont knocked off Austin Peay State University, 5-2, at the Governors Tennis Center.

Belmont will be looking for its first OVC win when it welcomes Austin Peay State University to Nashville on Saturday. The Bruins went 6-1 in non-conference action before falling to Tennessee Tech, 5-2, in their league opener.

