Manna Cafe Ministries’ Grits and Gravy fundraiser set for May 6th

Clarksville, TN – If you like breakfast, live music, and doughnuts, then we have the event for you!

Manna Café Ministries’ annual Grits & Gravy fundraiser is happening this year on Thursday, May 6th from 7:00am-9:00am at Manna’s very own Refuge Center (503 D Street).

Join us for a hearty Southern breakfast as we celebrate Manna’s 11th birthday.

Enjoy acoustic entertainment, guest speaker Victoria (Vicki) York, an update on the Manna Village, and more exciting surprises.

Register and purchase digital tickets at MannaCafeMinistries.com (click on Events – Grits & Gravy) or email *protected email* to request a paper ticket.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Sections

Topics