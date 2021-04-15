Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Manna Cafe Ministries’ Grits and Gravy fundraiser set for May 6th

April 15, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – If you like breakfast, live music, and doughnuts, then we have the event for you!

Manna Café Ministries’ annual Grits & Gravy fundraiser is happening this year on Thursday, May 6th from 7:00am-9:00am at Manna’s very own Refuge Center (503 D Street).

Join us for a hearty Southern breakfast as we celebrate Manna’s 11th birthday.

Manna Café Ministries annual Grits & Gravy

Manna Café Ministries annual Grits & Gravy

Enjoy acoustic entertainment, guest speaker Victoria (Vicki) York, an update on the Manna Village, and more exciting surprises.

Register and purchase digital tickets at MannaCafeMinistries.com (click on Events – Grits & Gravy) or email to request a paper ticket.

We can’t wait to see you there!


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives