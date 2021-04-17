|
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Tennessee Tech
Cookeville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team played its final regular-season match and fell to league-leading Tennessee Tech, 7-0, at the Tech Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay State University (2-10, 2-3) fell behind early, with Tennessee Tech (9-5, 5-0) knocking off Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg in No. 1 doubles and Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino in No. 2 doubles to clinch the doubles point.
With the doubles point decided, Gabriel Nolasco Pozo and Thiago Nogueira trailed, 5-2, in the No. 3 doubles match, but it was left unfinished.
In singles play, Tennessee Tech jumped out to a 3-0 lead with wins over Lorino and Nogueira in No. 4 and No. 6 singles, respectively. The Golden Eagles then picked up the match-clinching point in No. 1 singles, when Carlos Vicente beat Schlossmann.
Austin Peay State University was unable to crack the code in the final three singles matches, as Golden Eagles knocked off Damberg in No. 3 singles and then beat Andersson in No. 2 singles. In the final match of the afternoon, Tennessee Tech downed Nolasco Pozo in No. 5 singles to wrap up the regular season for both squads.
Results
Doubles
1. Evzen Holis/ Jun Sasagawa (TTU) vs. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 5-2, unfinished
2. Andre Rodeia/Rafael Tosetto (TTU) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1
3. Carlos Vicente/Elias Grubert (TTU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-4
Order of Finish: 2, 3*
Singles
1. Carlos Vicente (TTU) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-1, 6-4
2. Elias Grubert (TTU) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-3, 6-2
3. Evzen Holis (TTU) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-2, 6-1
4. Rafael Tosetto (TTU) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1, 6-0
5. Andre Rodeia (TTU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-3, 6-3
6. Mika Berghaus (TTU) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-3, 6-0
Order of Finish: 4, 6, 1*, 3, 2, 5
Next Up For Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis
|
