Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Tennessee Tech

Cookeville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team played its final regular-season match and fell to league-leading Tennessee Tech, 7-0, at the Tech Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay State University (2-10, 2-3) fell behind early, with Tennessee Tech (9-5, 5-0) knocking off Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg in No. 1 doubles and Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino in No. 2 doubles to clinch the doubles point.

With the doubles point decided, Gabriel Nolasco Pozo and Thiago Nogueira trailed, 5-2, in the No. 3 doubles match, but it was left unfinished.

In singles play, Tennessee Tech jumped out to a 3-0 lead with wins over Lorino and Nogueira in No. 4 and No. 6 singles, respectively. The Golden Eagles then picked up the match-clinching point in No. 1 singles, when Carlos Vicente beat Schlossmann.

Austin Peay State University was unable to crack the code in the final three singles matches, as Golden Eagles knocked off Damberg in No. 3 singles and then beat Andersson in No. 2 singles. In the final match of the afternoon, Tennessee Tech downed Nolasco Pozo in No. 5 singles to wrap up the regular season for both squads.

Results

Doubles

1. Evzen Holis/ Jun Sasagawa (TTU) vs. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 5-2, unfinished

2. Andre Rodeia/Rafael Tosetto (TTU) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1

3. Carlos Vicente/Elias Grubert (TTU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 3*

Singles

1. Carlos Vicente (TTU) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-1, 6-4

2. Elias Grubert (TTU) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-3, 6-2

3. Evzen Holis (TTU) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-2, 6-1

4. Rafael Tosetto (TTU) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1, 6-0

5. Andre Rodeia (TTU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-3, 6-3

6. Mika Berghaus (TTU) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-3, 6-0

Order of Finish: 4, 6, 1*, 3, 2, 5

With the regular season in the books, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will be back in action at 10:00am, April 24th, against Tennessee Tech in the semifinals of the OVC Men’s Tennis Tournament at the Wesselman Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana. The winner of the semifinal match between the Govs and Golden Eagles will then play at 10:00am, April 25th, against the winner of Belmont and Jacksonville State in the championship match of the OVC Tennis Tournament.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

