Austin Peay State University’s Govs Outdoors creates team building ropes course

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Govs Outdoors has unveiled a new ropes course designed to deliver team building exercises for sports teams, coworkers, classmates, and other groups. The course provides several challenges ranging rope mazes, balance logs, and a 12-foot wall.

“In the last decade, the ropes course industry has almost turned into more of an amusement park, with all the zip-lines and high-ropes courses being built everywhere,” said Clayton Sheehan, assistant director of recreation programs for University Recreation.

“This low ropes course was built with ‘Teambuilding Outdoors’ being the focus. The location is perfect in that it’s right next to campus but has a wilderness feel,” Sheehan stated.

The course is on Robb Avenue across the street from the Winfield Dunn Center. The area is surrounded by trees, which give the course a forest atmosphere while being on campus. For safety purposes, teams will require an APSU Govs Outdoors leader to have access to these courses.

All of the challenges in the ropes course were built by University Recreation students.

APSU Govs Outdoors plans to start group reservations at the beginning of the fall semester.

For more information on this and other Austin Peay State University recreation activities, including Govs Outdoors, visit the APSU Recreation website or email at *protected email* .

Sections

Topics