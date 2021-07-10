APSU Beach Volleyball’s Jenna Panning named to CoSIDA Academic All-District® At-Large Team

Greenwood, IN – The College Sports Information Directors of America’s (CoSIDA) named Jenna Panning, Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball’s all-time wins leader, to its 2021 Academic All-District® At-Large Team, Thursday.

Panning is the tenth APSU Governors student-athlete named to the CoSIDA Women’s At-Large All-District team and is the first beach volleyball player in program history to receive this honor.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Panning partnered exclusively with Brooke Moore to receive First Team All-OVC honors and led the Govs with 14 wins during the 2020-21 season. Panning and Moore posted a 5-3 mark while playing at the No. 1 position for the Governors and a 9-0 mark at the No. 2 position.

As one of two players in program history to play four full seasons of beach volleyball, Panning is Austin Peay State University’s all-time wins leader with 51 career victories. Panning also helped lead the Governors to the Ohio Valley Conference’s first-ever Beach Volleyball Championship last season, going a perfect 3-0 in the tournament, including season-defining come-back win against top-seeded Morehead State in the quarterfinal match.

First Team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First, Second, and Third Team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early August. The Academic All-America® program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

