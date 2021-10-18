APSU Tennis’ Lachlan Laner, Hogan Stoker pick up wins in final day of Steve Baras Invitational

Chattanooga, TN – Freshmen Lachlan Laner and Hogan Stoker picked up wins for Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on the final day of the fall season at the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational.

Laner faced a familiar opponent in North Alabama’s Jamie Bixby in the tournament finale. Bixby defeated Laner in a 10-6 tiebreaker, Oct. 9, at the APSU Hidden Duel; however, Laner won the revenge match, defeating the freshman 6-2, 7-6 (7) to earn his third singles victory of the fall.

Stoker beat UNA’s Sam Tolbert in straight sets to pick up his fourth singles victory. The Greenwood, Missouri native finishes second on the team in singles and doubles victories with four and three, respectively.

With all three tournaments in the books, Austin Peay State University wraps up a successful fall campaign that saw the team win 19 singles and 10 doubles matches through three tournaments.

Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann led the team with five wins in singles, while Gabriel Nolasco Pozo led the APSU Govs with four doubles victories.

Stoker led Austin Peay State University’s four freshmen with seven combined victories and perfect 3-0 doubles record. He was the only Gov with just one combined loss.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to action in exactly two months when they travel to Murfreesboro, January 17th, to face Middle Tennessee.

For schedule updates and news between the fall and spring seasons, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis).

APSU Results against North Alabama

Singles

Fernando Perez (UNA) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-2, 6-2

Carlos Matarredona (UNA) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-3, 6-3

Guilherme Diniz (UNA) def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 4-6, 6-2, 10-6

Chris Zhang (UNA) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 6-4, 6-1

Lachlan Laner (APSU) def. Jamie Bixby (UNA) 6-2, 7-6 (7)

Hogan Stoker (APSU) def. Sam Tolbert (UNA) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

Matarredona / Perez (UNA) def. Damberg / Schlossmann (APSU) 6-1

Zhang / Diniz (UNA) def. Bolton / Becchis (APSU) 6-3

Bixby / Tolbert (UNA) def. Nolasco Pozo / Laner (APSU) 6-4