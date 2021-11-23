Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees next meeting is December 3rd

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, December 3rd, 2021 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its winter meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. The board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session.

After a short recess, the full board will meet at 11:15am that Friday. The board will discuss several items, including a proposed Bachelor of Science in National Security Studies and new drafts of the Austin Peay State University mission, vision, and values statements.

This will also be the first meeting for Austin Peay State University’s newest trustee, Dr. Phil Roe. Earlier this fall, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Roe, a retired U.S. congressman who represented Tennessee’s First District, to serve on the APSU Board of Trustees. He is filling a seat that opened earlier this year when Gen. Gary Luck resigned following his move to Florida.

To watch the meetings, visit this Zoom link and use the passcode 512829.

Meeting agendas and other materials will be posted at www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.