Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Clarksville Juneteenth Weekend

Clarksville Juneteenth

JuneteenthClarksville, TN – In celebration of Freedom Day and the incredible, prospering Black community in Clarksville, TN Black Clarksville presents Clarksville Juneteenth Weekend. Clarksville Juneteenth Weekend features two major events jam-packed with culture, art, black-owned businesses, and serious vibes. 

The weekend starts Saturday, June 18th with our annual Clarksville Juneteenth Block Party. Located in the heart of Downtown Clarksville, our block party features over 60 black-owned businesses and organizations, food trucks, live performances, a kid zone, and more. Bring your family and your friends for a celebration they won’t want to miss. 

Interested in participating in the block party this year? Click here to find out what opportunities we have for vendors, volunteers, and sponsors this year. 
 
Following the hypest block party in the city, Sunday, June 19 we close out Clarksville Juneteenth Weekend with our annual fundraiser, the BLK Xcellence Brunch. The BLK Xcellence Brunch is a highly curated brunch experience that honors local trailblazers, business owners, and community leaders while raising funds to increase the BLK Clarksville impact.
 

Grab your ticket and learn more about what’s for brunch here

