APSU Board of Trustees to hold Fall Meeting on September 16th

Clarksville, TN – On September 16th, 2022 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its spring meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business, and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

During the Audit Committee meeting, the committee will go into executive session to discuss investigations.



After a short recess, the full board will meet at 10:30am that Friday.



Meeting agendas, materials and a Zoom link for the meetings will be posted in advance of the meeting at www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php



For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at clarkc@apsu.edu