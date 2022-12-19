APSU student-athletes set fall-semester record with 3.362 GPA

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s varsity student-athletes set a fall semester record with a 3.362 grade-point average, the athletics department announced Monday.

It is the 11th consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 14th time in department history. All 15 APSU varsity programs recorded at least a 3.0 GPA for the sixth consecutive semester. In addition, the Governors cheer and dance teams posted a 3.0 GPA or better.

Austin Peay’s baseball and women’s basketball teams set program records during the semester. The Govs’ baseball team posted a 3.523 GPA, while the women’s basketball program finished with a 3.567 GPA, each surpassing a 3.50 GPA for the first time. The Austin Peay men’s golf team set a fall semester record with a 3.714 GPA.

“I continue to be incredibly impressed by the hard work and success of our Governors in the classroom,” said Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “The achievements of our student-athletes would not be possible without the support of Katie Ethridge (associate director of athletics, student-athlete success), her staff, as well as the emphasis our coaches put on their athletes academic performance. Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff prove they live the ‘Total Gov Concept’ in all aspects of their Austin Peay experience.”



For the sixth-consecutive semester, more than 75 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition with a 3.0 GPA or better during the fall semester. That includes 106 student-athletes named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and 133 eligible to earn recognition on the Austin Peay Dean’s List, which the university will announce.



A complete listing of the Fall 2022 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay Dean’s List also are noted.



Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.

APSU Academic Highlights From The Fall Semester

PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT. Sixty-two Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the fourth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA.

Sixty-two Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the fourth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. ALL HAIL. The women’s basketball (13), men’s golf (10), women’s golf (8), and men’s tennis (7) teams saw their entire roster earn academic recognition.

The women’s basketball (13), men’s golf (10), women’s golf (8), and men’s tennis (7) teams saw their entire roster earn academic recognition. DEAN’S LIST TEAMS. Nine teams recorded a 3.50 GPA or better: baseball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s cross country (3.506), women’s golf (3.786), women’s soccer (3.511), softball (3.511), men’s tennis (3.832), and women’s tennis (3.575).

Nine teams recorded a 3.50 GPA or better: baseball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s cross country (3.506), women’s golf (3.786), women’s soccer (3.511), softball (3.511), men’s tennis (3.832), and women’s tennis (3.575). ON A ROLL. All 15 varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (13), beach volleyball (12), men’s basketball (7), women’s basketball (9), men’s cross country (9), women’s cross country (19), football (7), men’s golf (13), women’s golf (19), women’s soccer (19), softball (15), men’s tennis (19), women’s tennis (19), women’s track & field (9), women’s volleyball (19).

Fall 2022 Austin Peay Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the fall. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA). Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on December 16th, 2022.

BASEBALL (3.523 GPA)

Matt Aribal (DL)

Nathan Barksdale (DL)

John Bay

Harrison Brown

Jaden Brown (DL)

Trevor Conley

Devin Crawford (DL)

Jacob Curtis (DL)

Gus Freeman (DL)

Jon Jon Gazdar (DL)

Garrison Goins (DL)

Conner Gore

Clayton Gray (DL)

Tyler Hampu

Campbell Holt (DL)

Baylor Homesley (DL)

Nick James (DL)

Andrew Jordan (DL)

Peyton Jula

Jacob Kush (DL)

Kyle Magrans

Garrett Martin (DL)

Drew McIllwain

Dan Merrill (DL)

Lyle Miller-Green

Deaton Oak

Davin Pollard

Paul Rector

Jackie Robinson (DL)

Michael Robinson

Ambren Voitik

Solomon Washington

Jacob Weaver (DL)

Zach Wyatt (DL)

MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.165)

Codey Bates (DL)

Drew Calderon

Kamarie Coffey

Cameron Copeland

Sean Durugordon (DL)

Guy Fauntleroy

Rodrique Massenat

Nathan Moore (DL)

Kelechi Okworogwo

Carlos Paez

Jalen Ware

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.567)

Mariah Adams

Tiya Douglas (DL)

Liz Gibbs

Kaiden Glenn (DL)

Shamarre Hale

Briah Hampton (DL)

Yamia Johnson

Ashlei Kirven

Anala Nelson (DL)

Jada Roberson

Mahogany Vaught

Ajah Wayne

Gabby Zapata Smalls

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.469)

Sarah Carnathan (DL) +

Jaida Clark +

Payton Deidesheimer (DL) +

Sadie Edmonston +

Erin Eisenhart (DL) +

Emily Freel (DL)

Karli Graham

Maggie Keenan +

Emma Loiars (DL) +

Chloee McDaniel

Kelsey Mead (DL) +

Mikayla Powell +

Morgan Rutledge +

Jenna Salyer +

Jamie Seward +

Tegan Seyring (DL) +

Tristin Smith (DL)

Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.506)

Lucas Bales (DL)

Jack Fitzgerald (DL)

Ryan Martin (DL)

Lennon Matthews

Stone Norris

Elliot Reed (DL)

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.379)

Alexis Arnett (DL) +

Sydney Freeman (DL) +

Savannah Fruth (DL) +

Sydney Hartoin (DL) +

Kerra Marsh (DL) +

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

FOOTBALL (3.002)

Chase Allen (DL)

Jalen Armstrong (DL)

Chris Bagatini

Jack Baker (DL)

Kendyle Ball (DL)

Travis Bates (DL)

Hayden Beal (DL)

Tetoe Boyd Jr. (DL)

Gerard Bullock

Nick Carozza (DL)

Ethan Caselberry

Joshua DeCambre

Mike DiLiello

Cedarius Doss

Nicholas Fields

Jeremiah Flemmons (DL)

Jaiden Giovenco

Trey Goodman

Cameron Goodson (DL)

Brody Ham (DL)

Aarion Harvey

Kai Hedgemon

Ray Horton (DL)

Sam Howard (DL)

Neyland Jean (DL)

Jake Johnson (DL)

Braden Kaiser (DL)

Chandler Kirton (DL)

Hosea Knifeley Jr. (AD)

Sheldon Layman (DL)

Nick Lewis

Skyler Locklear (DL)

Jaden Lyles

Collins Malone

Chukwuemeka Manning Jr.

Drae McCray

Marcus McGhee (DL)

Spencer Mimms (DL)

Conner Murphy

Ethan Myers

Aaron Odom

Kenny Odom

Ian Poe (DL)

JaQuan Randolph (DL)

Luke Reed

Matt Rigney (DL)

Bryce Robinson (DL)

Tre Shackelford

Brennan Smith

Devin Smith

Will Spain (DL)

Riley Stephens

Kwame Sutton

Nate Sutton

Rashaud Thomas Jr.

Michael Treadwell (DL)

Maddux Trujillo (DL)

Jaheim Ward

Antoine Williams

Brodie Williams (DL)

Tre Williams

Noah Williams

Jariel Wilson

Grant Wisdom

Jau’Von Young (DL)

MEN’S GOLF (3.714)

Reece Britt (DL)

Caleb Brummitt (DL)

Payne Elkins (DL)

Jay Fox

Micah Knisley

Daniel Love (DL)

Morgan Robinson (DL)

Jakob Falk Schollert

Logan Spurrier

Adam Van Raden

WOMEN’S GOLF (3.786)

Kaley Campbell (DL)

Taylor Dedmen

Payton Elkins (DL)

Kady Foshaug (DL)

Margaret Glass (DL)

Shelby Pleasant

Erica Scutt (DL)

Autumn Spencer (DL)

WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.511)

Annabel Anderson (DL)

Katie Bahn (DL)

Maddy Bellisari (DL)

Tori Case (DL)

Emma Dalton (DL)

Chloé Dion

Ellie Dreas (DL)

Sarai Faulkner (DL)

Heather Haskins (DL)

Clara Heistermann

Zoey Kalilimoku (DL)

Alison LaLance (DL)

Avryn List

Lindsey McMahon (DL)

Anna McPhie (DL)

Kirsten Monk

Chloe Murphy (DL)

Marli Niederhauser

Regan Nolan

Haley Patterson (DL)

Olivia Prock (DL)

Karley Roberts

Kasidy Schenk

Mia von Ballmoos

Hannah Wilson (DL)

SOFTBALL (3.511)

Gabi Apiag (DL)

Jordan Benefiel

Maddie Boykin (DL)

Kylie Campbell (DL)

Ashlyn Dulaney (DL)

Ainsley Grimes (DL)

Emily Harkleroad

Jaya Herring (DL)

Megan Hodum (DL)

Ashley Martin

Morgan McMahon (DL)

Emberly Nichols

Lexi Osowski

Charley Pursley (DL)

Karris Rhine (DL)

Raylon Roach

Macee Roberts (DL)

Skylar Sheridan (DL)

Riley Suits (DL)

Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)

Jacklyn Zuege (DL)

Morgan Zuege (DL))

MEN’S TENNIS (3.832)

Giovanni Becchis (DL)

Tom Bolton (DL)

Sota Minami (DL)

Thiago Nogueira

Aeneas Schaub (DL)

Hogan Stoker (DL)

Javier Tortajada (DL)

WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.575)

Yu-Hua Cheng

Asia Fontana (DL)

Melody Hefti (DL)

Ayden Kujawa (DL)

Lucy Lascheck (DL)

Jana Leder (DL)

Denise Torrealba (DL)

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.332)

Alexis Arnett (DL) +

Amaria Bankhead (DL)

Sarah Carnathan (DL) +

Elsa Eriksson (DL)

Sydney Freeman (DL) +

Savannah Fruth (DL) +

Sydney Hartoin (DL) +

Kennedi Johnson

Kerra Marsh (DL) +

Camaryn McClelland

Gabrielle Miller (DL)

Sabrina Oostburg (DL)

Kenisha Phillips (DL)

Karlijn Schouten (DL)

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

Ashleigh Stephen (DL)

Emma Tucker

Kyra Wilder

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.388)

Sarah Carnathan (DL) +

Jaida Clark +

Payton Deidesheimer (DL) +

Sadie Edmonston +

Erin Eisenhart (DL) +

Maggie Keenan +

Emma Loiars (DL) +

Kelsey Mead (DL) +

Mikayla Powell +

Morgan Rutledge +

Jenna Salyer +

Jamie Seward +

Tegan Seyring (DL) +

Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +

CHEER (3.208)

Ryan Patrick Abraham (DL)

Savannah Ashley (DL)

Indy Austin (DL)

Gracie Brock (DL)

Lauren Brooks (DL)

Delaney Brown

Albert James Crowder

Elisabeth Daigle (DL)

Aaron Gilliland (DL)

Zoe Hall (DL)

Ava Heinze

Allie Johnson

Olivia Lawson (DL)

Isabella Loewen

Jessica Mann

Kinley Propes (DL)

Courtlyn Richardson

Gracey Suggs (DL)

Tara Trigo