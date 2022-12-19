APSU student-athletes set fall-semester record with 3.362 GPA

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s varsity student-athletes set a fall semester record with a 3.362 grade-point average, the athletics department announced Monday.
It is the 11th consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 14th time in department history. All 15 APSU varsity programs recorded at least a 3.0 GPA for the sixth consecutive semester. In addition, the Governors cheer and dance teams posted a 3.0 GPA or better.
Austin Peay’s baseball and women’s basketball teams set program records during the semester. The Govs’ baseball team posted a 3.523 GPA, while the women’s basketball program finished with a 3.567 GPA, each surpassing a 3.50 GPA for the first time. The Austin Peay men’s golf team set a fall semester record with a 3.714 GPA.
For the sixth-consecutive semester, more than 75 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition with a 3.0 GPA or better during the fall semester. That includes 106 student-athletes named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and 133 eligible to earn recognition on the Austin Peay Dean’s List, which the university will announce.
A complete listing of the Fall 2022 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay Dean’s List also are noted.
Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.
APSU Academic Highlights From The Fall Semester
- PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT. Sixty-two Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the fourth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA.
- ALL HAIL. The women’s basketball (13), men’s golf (10), women’s golf (8), and men’s tennis (7) teams saw their entire roster earn academic recognition.
- DEAN’S LIST TEAMS. Nine teams recorded a 3.50 GPA or better: baseball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s cross country (3.506), women’s golf (3.786), women’s soccer (3.511), softball (3.511), men’s tennis (3.832), and women’s tennis (3.575).
- ON A ROLL. All 15 varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (13), beach volleyball (12), men’s basketball (7), women’s basketball (9), men’s cross country (9), women’s cross country (19), football (7), men’s golf (13), women’s golf (19), women’s soccer (19), softball (15), men’s tennis (19), women’s tennis (19), women’s track & field (9), women’s volleyball (19).
Fall 2022 Austin Peay Athletics Academic Honor Roll
All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the fall. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA). Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.
The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on December 16th, 2022.
BASEBALL (3.523 GPA)
Matt Aribal (DL)
Nathan Barksdale (DL)
John Bay
Harrison Brown
Jaden Brown (DL)
Trevor Conley
Devin Crawford (DL)
Jacob Curtis (DL)
Gus Freeman (DL)
Jon Jon Gazdar (DL)
Garrison Goins (DL)
Conner Gore
Clayton Gray (DL)
Tyler Hampu
Campbell Holt (DL)
Baylor Homesley (DL)
Nick James (DL)
Andrew Jordan (DL)
Peyton Jula
Jacob Kush (DL)
Kyle Magrans
Garrett Martin (DL)
Drew McIllwain
Dan Merrill (DL)
Lyle Miller-Green
Deaton Oak
Davin Pollard
Paul Rector
Jackie Robinson (DL)
Michael Robinson
Ambren Voitik
Solomon Washington
Jacob Weaver (DL)
Zach Wyatt (DL)
MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.165)
Codey Bates (DL)
Drew Calderon
Kamarie Coffey
Cameron Copeland
Sean Durugordon (DL)
Guy Fauntleroy
Rodrique Massenat
Nathan Moore (DL)
Kelechi Okworogwo
Carlos Paez
Jalen Ware
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.567)
Mariah Adams
Tiya Douglas (DL)
Liz Gibbs
Kaiden Glenn (DL)
Shamarre Hale
Briah Hampton (DL)
Yamia Johnson
Ashlei Kirven
Anala Nelson (DL)
Jada Roberson
Mahogany Vaught
Ajah Wayne
Gabby Zapata Smalls
BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.469)
Sarah Carnathan (DL) +
Jaida Clark +
Payton Deidesheimer (DL) +
Sadie Edmonston +
Erin Eisenhart (DL) +
Emily Freel (DL)
Karli Graham
Maggie Keenan +
Emma Loiars (DL) +
Chloee McDaniel
Kelsey Mead (DL) +
Mikayla Powell +
Morgan Rutledge +
Jenna Salyer +
Jamie Seward +
Tegan Seyring (DL) +
Tristin Smith (DL)
Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.506)
Lucas Bales (DL)
Jack Fitzgerald (DL)
Ryan Martin (DL)
Lennon Matthews
Stone Norris
Elliot Reed (DL)
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.379)
Alexis Arnett (DL) +
Sydney Freeman (DL) +
Savannah Fruth (DL) +
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Kerra Marsh (DL) +
Mikaela Smith (DL) +
FOOTBALL (3.002)
Chase Allen (DL)
Jalen Armstrong (DL)
Chris Bagatini
Jack Baker (DL)
Kendyle Ball (DL)
Travis Bates (DL)
Hayden Beal (DL)
Tetoe Boyd Jr. (DL)
Gerard Bullock
Nick Carozza (DL)
Ethan Caselberry
Joshua DeCambre
Mike DiLiello
Cedarius Doss
Nicholas Fields
Jeremiah Flemmons (DL)
Jaiden Giovenco
Trey Goodman
Cameron Goodson (DL)
Brody Ham (DL)
Aarion Harvey
Kai Hedgemon
Ray Horton (DL)
Sam Howard (DL)
Neyland Jean (DL)
Jake Johnson (DL)
Braden Kaiser (DL)
Chandler Kirton (DL)
Hosea Knifeley Jr. (AD)
Sheldon Layman (DL)
Nick Lewis
Skyler Locklear (DL)
Jaden Lyles
Collins Malone
Chukwuemeka Manning Jr.
Drae McCray
Marcus McGhee (DL)
Spencer Mimms (DL)
Conner Murphy
Ethan Myers
Aaron Odom
Kenny Odom
Ian Poe (DL)
JaQuan Randolph (DL)
Luke Reed
Matt Rigney (DL)
Bryce Robinson (DL)
Tre Shackelford
Brennan Smith
Devin Smith
Will Spain (DL)
Riley Stephens
Kwame Sutton
Nate Sutton
Rashaud Thomas Jr.
Michael Treadwell (DL)
Maddux Trujillo (DL)
Jaheim Ward
Antoine Williams
Brodie Williams (DL)
Tre Williams
Noah Williams
Jariel Wilson
Grant Wisdom
Jau’Von Young (DL)
MEN’S GOLF (3.714)
Reece Britt (DL)
Caleb Brummitt (DL)
Payne Elkins (DL)
Jay Fox
Micah Knisley
Daniel Love (DL)
Morgan Robinson (DL)
Jakob Falk Schollert
Logan Spurrier
Adam Van Raden
WOMEN’S GOLF (3.786)
Kaley Campbell (DL)
Taylor Dedmen
Payton Elkins (DL)
Kady Foshaug (DL)
Margaret Glass (DL)
Shelby Pleasant
Erica Scutt (DL)
Autumn Spencer (DL)
WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.511)
Annabel Anderson (DL)
Katie Bahn (DL)
Maddy Bellisari (DL)
Tori Case (DL)
Emma Dalton (DL)
Chloé Dion
Ellie Dreas (DL)
Sarai Faulkner (DL)
Heather Haskins (DL)
Clara Heistermann
Zoey Kalilimoku (DL)
Alison LaLance (DL)
Avryn List
Lindsey McMahon (DL)
Anna McPhie (DL)
Kirsten Monk
Chloe Murphy (DL)
Marli Niederhauser
Regan Nolan
Haley Patterson (DL)
Olivia Prock (DL)
Karley Roberts
Kasidy Schenk
Mia von Ballmoos
Hannah Wilson (DL)
SOFTBALL (3.511)
Gabi Apiag (DL)
Jordan Benefiel
Maddie Boykin (DL)
Kylie Campbell (DL)
Ashlyn Dulaney (DL)
Ainsley Grimes (DL)
Emily Harkleroad
Jaya Herring (DL)
Megan Hodum (DL)
Ashley Martin
Morgan McMahon (DL)
Emberly Nichols
Lexi Osowski
Charley Pursley (DL)
Karris Rhine (DL)
Raylon Roach
Macee Roberts (DL)
Skylar Sheridan (DL)
Riley Suits (DL)
Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)
Jacklyn Zuege (DL)
Morgan Zuege (DL))
MEN’S TENNIS (3.832)
Giovanni Becchis (DL)
Tom Bolton (DL)
Sota Minami (DL)
Thiago Nogueira
Aeneas Schaub (DL)
Hogan Stoker (DL)
Javier Tortajada (DL)
WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.575)
Yu-Hua Cheng
Asia Fontana (DL)
Melody Hefti (DL)
Ayden Kujawa (DL)
Lucy Lascheck (DL)
Jana Leder (DL)
Denise Torrealba (DL)
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.332)
Alexis Arnett (DL) +
Amaria Bankhead (DL)
Sarah Carnathan (DL) +
Elsa Eriksson (DL)
Sydney Freeman (DL) +
Savannah Fruth (DL) +
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Kennedi Johnson
Kerra Marsh (DL) +
Camaryn McClelland
Gabrielle Miller (DL)
Sabrina Oostburg (DL)
Kenisha Phillips (DL)
Karlijn Schouten (DL)
Mikaela Smith (DL) +
Ashleigh Stephen (DL)
Emma Tucker
Kyra Wilder
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.388)
Sarah Carnathan (DL) +
Jaida Clark +
Payton Deidesheimer (DL) +
Sadie Edmonston +
Erin Eisenhart (DL) +
Maggie Keenan +
Emma Loiars (DL) +
Kelsey Mead (DL) +
Mikayla Powell +
Morgan Rutledge +
Jenna Salyer +
Jamie Seward +
Tegan Seyring (DL) +
Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +
CHEER (3.208)
Ryan Patrick Abraham (DL)
Savannah Ashley (DL)
Indy Austin (DL)
Gracie Brock (DL)
Lauren Brooks (DL)
Delaney Brown
Albert James Crowder
Elisabeth Daigle (DL)
Aaron Gilliland (DL)
Zoe Hall (DL)
Ava Heinze
Allie Johnson
Olivia Lawson (DL)
Isabella Loewen
Jessica Mann
Kinley Propes (DL)
Courtlyn Richardson
Gracey Suggs (DL)
Tara Trigo
DANCE TEAM (3.079)
Jann Almendras
Jenna Bricks (DL)
Faith Collins (DL)
Madeline Cummins (DL)
Josie Leathers
Haleigh Schooley
Morisa Smith (DL)
Sara Vanover
Lauren Young (DL)