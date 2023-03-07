Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions beat Mountain Mission to become 2023 NACA National Champions

Dayton, TN – The Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions basketball team won the 2023 Division III NACA National Championship by defeating Mountain Mission High School (Virginia) by a score of 65-38.

This win marked back-to-back national championships for CCS and they’re third within the past five years. The Lady Centurions also won their second consecutive TSIAA State Championship in February.

Coach Trenton Hassell expressed his pride in the team’s achievements, saying that they set high standards and big goals for the year as they navigated a challenging schedule that consisted of former state champions and state contenders.

Hassell proudly noted that his team “came to work every day, even on days where it was difficult. They showed mental toughness, togetherness, and dedication to finish the season as back-to-back State and National Champs!”

During the championship game, Lauren Hassell led CCS with 21 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals, and 5 assists, followed by Kennedy Johnson-Corley with 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 steals. Marley Spiers added 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks, and numerous CCS team members also contributed to the resounding team win.

Kennedy Johnson-Corley, a senior, and 8th Graders Lauren Hassell and Marley Spiers, were named to the 2023 NACA All-Tournament Team, and Johnson-Corley also achieved a career milestone of 1,000 points during the victory.

CCS Athletic Director, Cole Harper, commended the team’s hard work and growth, saying that they overcame obstacles that no CCS team had faced before. Harper added that “We could not be prouder as a school for what they have accomplished and can’t wait for the chance to do it a third year in a row.”

Since its inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School’s emphasis has been on the spiritual development of students paired with high academic standards throughout all areas of the school. CCS has aspired to blend timeless principles for living with the most inspiring and advanced approaches to learning.

Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith. With more than two dozen athletic teams, numerous clubs and student organizations, and several other extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive.

CCS is in the process of establishing a second campus location on Rossview Road, as part of the vibrant Marcelina community, a vibrant new mixed-use development.