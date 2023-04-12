Clarksville Obituary: Finis H. Haynes, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Finis H. Haynes, Jr., age 83, of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away Monday, March 27th, 2023 at his home.

Finis entered this life on August 18th, 1939 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Finis and Ena Bell Hogue Haynes.

Finis was one of ten children, Bill, Bessie, Nancy, Madeline, Willie, Jessie, Hall, Lucy, and Linda.

He was raised in a house on Antioch Road, attended Antioch United Methodist Church, and went to Montgomery Central High School.

Finis joined The United States Army in August of 1960. He was stationed at Fort Bragg North Carolina. He was a specialist with the 2nd 501 Battle Group, 82nd Airborne.

He was a paratrooper, loved to jump, and took all the extra jumps he could. Finis sent all of his money home to his mother to save for him. He received the Army Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He would often ask people what the Good Conduct Medal meant. He would then chuckle and say, “It means I didn’t get caught.”

Finis has honorably discharged in August of 1963.

After the army, Finis went to barber school in Nashville Tennessee. There he met Minnie Weaver, whose boarding house was across the street from the barber school, in September of 1963.

That December, Finis told Minnie that he intended to marry her when he finished school, got a job, and put back a little money. To this, Minnie replied, “Why wait?” Finis and Minnie were married on December 21st, 1963.

After completing barber school, the couple moved back to Clarksville. Finis began cutting hair on the Fort Campbell Army base. He later would go to work at the Plaza Barber Shop. From there, he would be co-owner of Riverside California Concept.

Finis bought a farm in southern Montgomery County. Finis loved to farm, garden, and raised tobacco for many years. He also loved to fish, golf, woodworking, genealogy, and photography.

While doing his genealogy, Finis visited many gravesites where relatives were buried. One was the Dillahunty Cemetery in Henry County, Tennessee. The cemetery was overgrown with bushes, trees, etc. Finis took it upon himself to clean up the cemetery.

Finis loved Minnie. He retired to take care of her after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He was a family man. Loved his son, daughter, grandkids, and his great-grandson. He also loved his dogs, Oscar and Molly.

Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood and Go Rest High on That Mountain by Vince Gill were played during the ceremony. Garrette Milliken officiated.

He was laid to rest at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Weaver Haynes; son, Mark Haynes, and daughter, April Hamilton; sisters, Linda Winters, and Willie Baker; grandchildren, Ashley Hamilton Laymon (Duane), Megan Hamilton, and Sydney Hamilton; great-grandson, Alexander Laymon.

The Pallbearers were Mark Haynes, Jeff Haynes, Kyle Haynes, Duane Laymon, Sean Palmer, and Peter Hamilton.

Memorial donations may be made to Montgomery County Animal Care Shelter, 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Attn. Lori.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and a very good brother. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Linda and Willie

Dad was strong, hardworking, and a realy good man. He loved being a barber and made tons of friends doing so. He was always a jokester and enjoyed playing pranks on people. He loved being outside, wheather he was raising tobacco, planting a garden or mowing the grass. Outside was where he truly loved to be. Most people didn’t know that he enjoyed taking photos of scenery, Especially on his farm. He was a wonderful hasband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was my hero, my rock and I will truly miss him. I love you Dad,

Love April

Dad was a loving father, consultant and friend. Growing up, he had no problem keeping you on the straight and narrow. He was very giving and there to help whenever needed. He was there for others as well and never hesitated to help someone if he could. He loved his family deeply. He also loved his dogs. They were family just like a son or daughter to him. He loved cutting people’s hair. He took pride in it. With every head of hair he cut, he worked to make it the best cut he could. Dad had a love of the outdoors. He was outside doing something any chance he got. He loved farming, working his tobacco crop and gardening. He was constantly looking for anything to do outside, even if it was mowing the grass twice in one week. Over the past few years, Dad and I grew even closer. I helped him take care of Mom after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. We were a tag team so to speak with her care. I will miss Dad deeply. He will leave a very big hole in the lives of everyone that knew him. There wont be a day that goes by that I wont think of him. Love,

Mark

The family would like to thank everyone that called or came by the house. Would like to thank those that sent flowers, food, cards, etc.

The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff with Areanna Hospice formally known as Comfort Care Hospice. They took such wonderful, caring, care of Finis during his final days. Nurses Heather Charvis and Ericka Bray treated him and us like family.

The family would like to especially thank everyone at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home for making this whole process simple and easy on the family. They did a great job with the funeral. They were caring when the family needed it. Garrette Milliken spoke well of Finis and his message and words were inspiring.

