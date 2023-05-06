Nashville Sounds loses Saturday afternoon to St. Paul Saints, 10-7

St. Paul, MN – The Nashville Sounds let a pair of leads slip on Saturday afternoon, falling, 10-7, against the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field in the completion of Friday night’s rain-suspended game.

Then the originally scheduled game for Saturday was postponed due to rain and will be made up Sunday afternoon as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:07pm CT.

The Sounds had built a 3-2 lead on Friday night when rain interrupted the contest before the bottom of the third. Andruw Monasterio launched a three-run homer in the top of the second, and Pedro Fernandez allowed back-to-back home runs in the bottom half.

Robert Gasser took over on the mound as play resumed Saturday and struck out five of his first seven batters, but St. Paul rallied with three runs in the fifth.

Down 5-3, the Sounds answered in the top of the sixth to retake the lead. Patrick Dorrian launched a home run to right field, Monasterio drew a one-out walk, and Monte Harrison tripled. Then Harrison raced home on a fielder’s choice by Blake Perkins and scored to make it 6-5.

But the Saints answered with four runs – three earned – in the bottom half against Gasser and Luis Conteras (1-1) and added one more off Alex Claudio in the seventh to make it 10-6. Eddy Alvarez smacked a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth to plate Dorrian, but the Sounds stranded two runners as the game ended in the 10-7 final. Jose Bravo (1-0) got the win in his Saints debut.

Sunday’s originally scheduled series finale at 2:07 is now a doubleheader starting at 12:07 and consisting of two seven-inning games. Caleb Boushley (2-1, 5.54) is expected to start Game 1 for the Sounds (16-14). The Game 2 starter and the starters for the Saints (17-12) are yet to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

Jon Singleton went 0-for-4 with a walk and has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games.

Abraham Toro went 1-for-5 and has reached base safely in 24 consecutive games…Colton Cowser of Norfolk entered Saturday with a 24-game on-base streak, the longest active streak in the International League.

Saint Paul hit four home runs, the most allowed by the Sounds in one game this season.

Trevor Megill made his Sounds and Brewers organizational debut with a perfect eighth inning and two strikeouts.

The Sounds had 10 hits in the game, suffering just their third loss of the season when reaching 10+ hits (11-3).

