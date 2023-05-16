Austin Peay State University student-athletes have 3.226 GPA for Spring 2023 Semester

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) varsity student-athletes recorded their 12th consecutive semester with a collective grade-point average of 3.0 or better. The department’s 15 varsity programs finished the Spring 2023 semester with a 3.226 GPA, the athletics department announced Tuesday.
In addition to the steak consecutive semesters with a 3.0 GPA it is the 14th time in department history the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better. Twelve APSU varsity programs, as well as the Govs dance team, recorded at least a 3.0 GPA this spring.
Austin Peay State University’s women’s golf and softball teams set program records during the semester, finishing with a 3.853 and 3.684 grade-point average, respectively. They were two of seven teams to post a 3.50 GPA or better, with beach volleyball, men’s cross country, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis joining those two programs.
“The hard work and success in the classroom by our Governors student-athletes is a source of pride for our entire athletics department,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Their achievements would not be possible without the support of our student-athlete success center staff, as well as the emphasis our coaches put on their athlete’s academic performance. Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff prove they live the ‘Total Gov Concept’ in all aspects of their Austin Peay experience.”
More than 70 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition with a 3.0 GPA or better during the fall semester. That includes 92 student-athletes named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and 122 eligible to earn recognition on the Austin Peay Dean’s List, which the university will announce at a later date.
A complete listing of the Spring 2023 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay Dean’s List also are noted.
Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.
Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester
- Perfect, Perfect, Perfect. Sixty-one Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the fifth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA.
- All Hail. The men’s cross country, women’s golf, and men’s tennis teams saw their entire rosters earn academic recognition.
- On A Roll. 12 varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (14), beach volleyball (13), men’s cross country (10), women’s cross country (20), men’s golf (14), women’s golf (20), women’s soccer (20), softball (16), men’s tennis (20), women’s tennis (20), women’s track & field (10), women’s volleyball (20).
Spring 2023 Austin Peay State University Athletics Academic Honor Roll
All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the semester. Any student-athletes listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).
Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.
The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on May 15th, 2023.
BASEBALL (3.400 GPA)
Matt Aribal (DL)
Nathan Barksdale (DL)
Harrison Brown
Trevor Conley
Keaton Cottam
Devin Crawford (DL)
Jacob Curtis
Gus Freeman
Jon Jon Gazdar (DL)
Garrison Goins (DL)
Conner Gore (DL)
Clayton Gray (DL)
Tyler Hampu
Campbell Holt
Baylor Homesley (DL)
Nick James
Andrew Jordan (DL)
Peyton Jula
Jacob Kush
Kyle Magrans
Garrett Martin (DL)
Drew McIllwain
Dan Merrill (DL)
Lyle Miller-Green (DL)
Deaton Oak (DL)
Davin Pollard (DL)
Paul Rector
Jackie Robinson (DL)
Ashton Smith (DL)
Ambren Voitik
Jacob Weaver (DL)
Zach Wyatt
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Codey Bates (DL)
Drew Calderon
Kamarie Coffey
Sean Durugordon (DL)
Rodrique Massenat
Kelechi Okworogwo
Carlos Paez
Shon Robinson
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mariah Adams
Tiya Douglas
Kaiden Glenn (DL)
Anala Nelson
Jada Roberson
Mahogany Vaught
Gabby Zapata Smalls (DL)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.469)
Marlayna Bullington (AD)+
Sarah Carnathan (DL)
Payton Deidesheimer +
Erin Eisenhart +
Emily Freel (AD)
Karli Graham (AD)
Emma Loiars +
Chloee McDaniel (AD)
Kelsey Mead +
Jenna Salyer (DL) +
Jamie Seward (DL) +
Tristin Smith (DL)
Abby Thigpen (DL) +
Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.593)
Lucas Bales (DL)
Connor Duncan (DL)
Jack Fitzgerald (DL)
Lennon Matthews
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.331)
Alexis Arnett (DL) +
Ashley Doyle +
Sydney Freeman (DL) +
Savannah Fruth +
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Hallie Mattingly +
Mikaela Smith (DL) +
FOOTBALL
Chase Allen
Jalen Armstrong (DL)
Zach Avina (DL)
Chris Bagatini
Jack Baker (DL)
Kendyle Ball (DL)
Travis Bates
Tetoe Boyd Jr.
Gerard Bullock
James Burns
Nick Carozza (DL)
Ethan Caselberry
Matthew Corley (DL)
TJ Cox (DL)
Mike DiLiello
Cedarius Doss
CJ Evans Jr. (DL)
Matthew Flint
Jordan Goco
Cameron Goodson (DL)
Brody Ham
Aarion Harvey
Kai Hedgemon
Sam Howard
Neyland Jean
Benji Johnson (DL)
Jake Johnson (DL)
Braden Kaiser (DL)
Chandler Kirton (DL)
Sheldon Layman
Nick Lewis
Skyler Locklear (DL)
Chukwuemeka Manning Jr.
Marcus McGhee (DL)
Elon McKenzie
KJ Murden
Conner Murphy
Ethan Myers (DL)
Kobe Nash
Anietie Ntekop (DL)
Aaron Odom
Kenny Odom (DL)
Conner Parsons
Ian Poe
Matt Rigney (DL)
Bryce Robinson (DL)
MJ Singleton
Brennan Smith (DL)
Riley Stephens
Rashaud Thomas Jr.
Michael Treadwell (DL)
Maddux Trujillo (DL)
Brodie Williams
Jau’Von Young
MEN’S GOLF (3.467)
Reece Britt
Caleb Brummitt (DL)
Payne Elkins (DL)
Daniel Love (DL)
Morgan Robinson
Jakob Falk Schollert (DL)
Logan Spurrier (DL)
Jay Fox
WOMEN’S GOLF (3.853)
Kaley Campbell (DL)
Taylor Dedmen
Payton Elkins (DL)
Kady Foshaug (DL)
Maggie Glass (DL)
Shelby Pleasant
Erica Scutt (DL)
Autumn Spencer (DL)
WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.637)
Annabel Anderson (DL)
Katie Bahn (DL)
Maddy Bellisari (DL)
Tori Case (DL)
Jisela Dall
Emma Dalton (DL)
Chloé Dion (DL)
Ellie Dreas (DL)
Sarai Faulkner (DL)
Heather Haskins (DL)
Clara Heistermann (DL)
Zoey Kalilimoku
Alison LaLance (DL)
Lindsey McMahon (DL)
Anna McPhie (DL)
Kirsten Monk
Marli Niederhauser
Olivia Prock (DL)
Karley Roberts
Kasidy Schenk (DL)
Mia von Ballmoos (DL)
Hannah Wilson (DL)
SOFTBALL (3.684)
Gabi Apiag (DL)
Jordan Benefiel (DL)
Maddie Boykin (DL)
Kylie Campbell (DL)
Ashlyn Dulaney (DL)
Ainsley Grimes (DL)
Jaya Herring (DL)
Megan Hodum (DL)
Ashley Martin
Morgan McMahon (DL)
Emberly Nichols (DL)
Charley Pursley
Karris Rhine (DL)
Raylon Roach
Macee Roberts (DL)
Skylar Sheridan (DL)
Riley Suits (DL)
Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)
Jacklyn Zuege (DL)
Morgan Zuege (DL)
Emily Harkleroad
Lexi Osowski-Anderson
MEN’S TENNIS (3.828)
Giovanni Becchis (DL)
Tom Bolton (DL)
Sota Minami (DL)
Thiago Nogueira (DL)
Aeneas Schaub
Hogan Stoker (DL)
Javier Tortajada (DL)
Bodi van Galen (DL)
WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.692)
Yu-Hua Cheng (DL)
Asia Fontana (DL)
Melody Hefti (DL)
Ayden Kujawa (DL)
Lucy Lascheck (DL)
Jana Leder (DL)
Denise Torrealba (DL)
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.143)
Alexis Arnett (DL)
Amaria Bankhead (DL)
Isis Banks
Ashley Doyle +
Elsa Eriksson
Sydney Freeman (DL) +
Savannah Fruth +
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Hallie Mattingly +
Camaryn McClelland
Gabrielle Miller (DL)
Sabrina Oostburg (DL)
Kenisha Phillips (DL)
Karlijn Schouten (DL)
Mikaela Smith (DL) +
Ashleigh Stephen
Emma Tucker (DL)
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.472)
Janvier Buggs
Marlayna Bullington +
Payton Deidesheimer +
Sadie Edmonston
Erin Eisenhart +
Maggie Keenan (DL)
Emma Loiars +
Kelsey Mead +
Jenna Salyer (DL) +
Jamie Seward (DL) +
Abby Thigpen (DL) +
Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +
CHEER
Ryan Abraham (DL)
Indyanna Austin (DL)
Gracie Brock
Lauren Brooks (DL)
Delaney Brown (DL)
Brandon Chapman
Zoe Hall
Ava Heinze
Allie Johnson (DL)
Olivia Lawson (DL)
Isabella Loewen
Gabriella Lorenzo (DL)
Jessica Mann
Elijah Patrick
Courtlyn Richardson (DL)
Gracey Suggs (DL)
DANCE TEAM (3.291)
Jenna Bricks (DL)
Faith Collins
Madeline Cummins (DL)
Grace Henderson (DL)
Kaitlyn Hudgings (DL)
Josie Leathers (DL)
Haleigh Schooley (DL)
Morisa Smith (DL)
Sara Vanover
Lauren Young (DL)