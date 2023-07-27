Austin Peay State University Professional and Workforce Development Center to offer medical assistant class

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Professional and Workforce Development Center is partnering with ProTrain this fall to offer a medical assistant class, which will prepare students for the National Healthcareer Association’s (NHA) Medical Assistant Certification (CCMA) exam.

Classes will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays from September 19th, 2023, through January 11th, 2024, at the Sundquist Science Complex. Tuition is $3,394 and includes all necessary books, materials, and an exam voucher. Affordable financing options are available to make the course accessible to a wider range of students.

Medical assistants play a vital role in healthcare facilities, as they are responsible for taking medical histories, recording vital signs, and completing administrative and clinical tasks.

Graduates of this class will be equipped to assist physicians with examinations and treatments, take medical histories, perform diagnostic tests, expose X-ray films, sterilize instruments and supplies, assist with minor surgery, and administer medications.

The course covers the cognitive, psychomotor, and affective learning domains to prepare well-rounded, entry-level medical assistants. It consists of 93 in-classroom hours and 12 self-paced online hours, providing students with a flexible learning experience.

Those interested in enrolling or learning more can contact ProTrain at info@ProTrainEdu.org or 904.513.1142. Additional details are available on Austin Peay State University’s website.