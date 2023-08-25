Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold “The Hub” to enhance Community Unity, Wellness

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will host “The Hub,” a gathering designed to promote inclusivity, and enhance the quality of life for underrepresented populations, on August 29th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Burt-Cobb Recreation Center.

The Hub is on a mission to create a platform that connects community resources, fitness and activity information, and wellness service providers, all aimed at serving the unique needs of our diverse community. By promoting existing service providers in the area, The Hub strives to make these valuable services accessible to everyone, fostering a stronger, more resilient community.

The event, which takes place quarterly at different locations, aims to empower attendees with knowledge and connections. By bringing together local organizations and partners, The Hub offers an opportunity for visitors to learn about the wide variety of resources available to them and engage in conversations that can improve their quality of life.

Participating community partners in this edition of The Hub include:

Arts for Hearts

Catholic Charities

Center for Family Development

Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Cumberland Pediatric Foundation

Customs House Museum

Educational Opportunity Center

First Presbyterian Church- Adult Day services

Learning Center

Loaves and Fishes

Manpower

Manna Clothing

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health

Meet at the Well

Mental Health Cooperative

Nurture House Group

TN Department of Family and Children’s Services

TN Department of Human Services

Veterans Upward Bound

Voc Rehab

For more information, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com, email us at parksrec@cityofclarksville.com, or call us at 931.645.7476.