APSU’s Patrick Vincent named featured artist at Wade Bourne Nature Center

Clarksville, TN – An Austin Peay State University (APSU) professor’s work in printmaking is being highlighted at Clarksville’s Wade Bourne Nature Center. Associate Professor Patrick Vincent of the APSU Department of Art + Design will be the featured artist this fall.

Vincent’s prints are viewable on Tuesdays – Fridays from 10:00am until 5:00pm and Saturdays from 10:00am until 3:00pm at 2308 Rotary Drive until November 11th, with a reception scheduled on Saturday, September 23rd from 1:00pm until 3:00pm.

“This series of lithographic and woodcut prints apply myth as a reaction to climate change,” he said. “The continuous element of a turtle shell acts as a metonym for the planet in the mythological/cosmological imagination. This myth becomes complicated by the shifting geological epochs as we rethink our current era as a transition from the Holocene to the Anthropocene or Capitalocine.”

Vincent first showcased the series in 2017 during a month-long residency at the Black Church Print Studio in Dublin, Ireland. When the Wade Bourne Nature Center’s program manager, Katherine Netti, first contacted him, he knew it would be a perfect fit for the facility.

“I [wanted to display] work that seemed appropriate to a nature center, since the ideas and imagery are nature-themed,” he said, adding that he appreciated Netti’s support. “To have someone look at my work and say that it would look good in a space without me having to reach out to them feels really good.”

More About Artist Patrick Vincent



Vincent, a Minneapolis, Minnesota native, received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and his Master of Fine Arts from Arizona State University. He has worked for the design/letterpress workspace Studio on Fire, the Minnesota Center for Book Arts, and Pyracantha Press.

He has been an artist in residence at the Lawrence Arts Center in Lawrence, Kansas, and the Black Church Print Studio in Dublin, Ireland. His work has been showcased in national and international juried and group exhibitions and solo and two-person exhibitions.

Through his experience with book arts, printmaking, and design, Vincent creates original works of art and collaborates with individuals through print media. For more information about Vincent and his work, visit www.twinbeepress.com.