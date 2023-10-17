Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County names Kate Gauf new Operations Director

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County has announced Kate Gauf as the organization’s new Affiliate Operations Director.

Kate has worked with many Clarksville area non-profits over the past ten years and is well-known in the business community from previous management positions. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Austin Peay State University.

In her new role, Kate will manage all operational duties of the affiliate and support fundraising and development, communications, and outreach.

“Kate has the management skills and connections in the community that will help Habitat expand our reach and serve more local families that need a decent place to live,” said Habitat Executive Director Rob Selkow. “She’s passionate about the mission of Habitat and we’re blessed to have her on the team.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. In partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, Habitat for Humanity has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.