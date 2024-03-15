Austin Peay State University’s Alternative Break program plants seeds of hope through service trip

Clarksville, TN – During their spring break, a dedicated group of undergraduate students and staff from Austin Peay State University (APSU) embarked on a transformative journey to St. Louis, Missouri, as part of the Alternative Break program.

Their mission was to lend a helping hand to LifeWise, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of underserved populations in St. Louis. LifeWise is a beacon of hope for many in the community, providing services from housing assistance to employment training.

During their time in St. Louis, the group engaged in various impactful activities alongside LifeWise staff. They worked to ensure individuals and families have safe and comfortable living spaces and participated in food insecurity workshops, empowering community members with the skills and confidence to secure employment and achieve financial stability.

One of the highlights of their volunteering experience was the opportunity to assist in planting over 5,000 seeds. These seeds will grow into plants distributed to the community in May, providing fresh produce to those in need and fostering community and connection.

“Our group could go to the city’s heart and plant over 15,000 seeds in hopes they would bloom,” said Glory Cummings, an APSU student who participated in the program. “My experience was beyond impactful because I contributed to a community in a way I never thought possible. It transformed my idea of my ability to contribute to the world. I learned that we could achieve remarkable feats if we all came together.”

About APSU’s Alternative Break program

The Alternative Break program at Austin Peay State University, facilitated by the Department of Community Engagement & Sustainability, catalyzes social consciousness and community building.

Through immersive service experiences, students gain awareness of pressing social issues and cultivate a deep sense of empathy and responsibility towards their fellow human beings. As they return to campus, their hearts brim with newfound connections and a renewed commitment to serving others, embodying the University’s ethos of fostering engaged and compassionate citizens.