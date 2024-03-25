Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 25th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 25th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Rouger is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and weighs 90 pounds. He will make an excellent jogging/hiking buddy. Come for a meet and greet, take Rouger for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Bobby is an adult male domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new family. He is a bobtail cat, very affectionate and weighs about 11 pounds.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Loralee II is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She loves snuggling with you and will pretty much walk up and head butt you for attention! She is good with cats, dogs and children. Loralee II is so sweet and very full of personality.

Loralee II can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Daisy is a large adult female 5 year old Coonhound. She is a house hound (not hunting) fully vetted, on all preventatives, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs and children. Prefers a no cat home please. She is super loving and enjoys walks but will need a little retraining on her leash manners but corrects nicely. She would love hiking and adventures and a big yard!!

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 3 year old male Pit Bull mix. He was abandoned and dumped at 9 weeks old and is truly looking for the perfect family. Drako is fully vetted, neutered, keeps his kennel clean, loves to play and does well with other dogs and kids.

He does have a lot of energy and not all dogs are fans of the intensity so definitely a meet and greet will be recommended if other dogs are in the home. Drako will be happy with a fenced yard and an active family who will take him on walks, hiking, jogging and all kinds of adventures.

Drako loves to be active and is truly a people pleaser. He is still young and does have a lot of that young guy energy so an active home willing to commit to helping him channel that energy would be fantastic!!



If you would love to add Drako to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is a young male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house trained. He does well with children and other dogs with proper introductions. Loki does require a 6 foot privacy fence and a no cat home.

Loki is very smart, a quick learner and will need a family with Breed knowledge and willing to set up structure and work on his separation anxiety. He will be fine in a heavy duty sturdy kennel if needed to be left alone for a while. He has so much potential and love to give to the right family.

Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Draco is a one year old male Sheepdoodle. He is friendly, affectionate and very playful. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house trained. Draco is a very high energy young guy and will benefit from an active family willing to help channel his energy with hiking, swimming, running and long walks.

A fenced yard and lots of challenging toys will be wonderful! Draco currently weighs 62 pounds and does well with other dogs and children. He will need regular grooming every couple of months to avoid matting if you are familiar with any Doodle breed.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Steve-O. He is a 4 year old Pit mix. Steve-O is fully vetted, neutered and loves everyone! He will make some family a wonderful companion! He is good natured and loves to play.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Fidget is a female 3 and half year old Domestic shorthair tabby. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a very quiet girl, but will be the most devoted companion, looking for attention and curling up next to you. Fidget will be waiting for you at the door and follow you from room to room. She is so sweet and will make a wonderful addition to your family..

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Matt Dillion is an adult male Beagle. He is neutered, fully vetted, good with other dogs, other animals, even goats and chickens and good with children. Matt is very loving and a perfect gentleman. He is super friendly, affectionate, gentle, very smart, funny and the quintessential couch potato! He would love to go on slow strolls around the neighborhood and a fenced yard to lounge around.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for Matt and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Drako is a 2 year old male Pitbull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, dewormed and on all preventatives. Drako is house/crate trained and good with older kids. He loves playtime, can be a little silly at times and is an absolute sweetheart.

He does prefer to be the only pet in the home. Drako’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/drako or message them on Facebook at www/facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Gracie is a 4-year-old female Pocket pittie. She is fully vetted, microchipped, on all preventatives, not spayed yet and does love chasing cats but is overall good with them. She has been around children 6 and older and done fine with them and just loves everyone and everything, including spa days! Gracie is a great girl and has so much love to give to the perfect forever family!

To set up a meet and greet and an application please call or text 822.827.9015 or email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com