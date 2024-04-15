Artists Wanted: Showcase Your Talent at Artsville Fest 2024

Clarksville, TN – Artsville Fest 2024 is thrilled to announce that applications are now open for artists of all categories to participate in this year’s festival.

Whether you’re a visual artist, performer, musician, large-scale artist, chalk artist, or a creative in any form, Artsville Fest invites you to be part of this exciting event celebrating art and creativity.

Artsville will take place October 1st-5th, 2024, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Artsville Live – Open Artist Call for Opening Night

One of the highlights of Artsville Fest is Artsville Live, and this year, we are offering a fantastic opportunity for artists to shine on our opening night stage. Do you want a chance to win a scholarship that you can use for anything you like? Then Artsville Live is calling your name!

Enter and submit your application now for Artsville Live. Categories include fashion performance, and this year, we’re adding a new category: film! Don’t miss this chance to be featured in the opening night stage.

Apply today at https://artsvillefest.com/pages/artsville-live

Art Gala – Open Artist Call

Join us for the Art Gala on October 3rd, a visual art show that features a gallery-style juried event. Showcase your work and have it hung with prestige at this year’s gala. This is an all-ages artist call, so whether you’re in kindergarten or an adult artist, we encourage you to enter!

Be among over 100 featured artists with many chances to win prizes or the coveted fan favorite award, along with a scholarship award. Enter today for your visual art or sculpture art to be featured!

Apply now at https://artsvillefest.com/pages/art-gala

Chalk Walk and 3D Chalk Artists

The festival wouldn’t be complete without our famous Chalk Walk and 3D Chalk Artists! Calling all creatives to chalk it up! We are seeking large-scale live creators who can do 2D and 3D chalk art, mural art, and sculpture work.

If you’re interested, apply here at https://artsvillefest.com/pages/featured-artists

Chalkers of all ages and stages are welcome to join the Chalk Walk and be part of the contest this year! Get your square before they’re gone at www.artsvillefest.com/pages/chalk-walk

Calling All Makers and Artisans

If you’re a maker or artisan, we would love to feature you as a vendor at Artsville Fest! Apply to be an artisan vendor today at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyiAu41LypZzzV9EPlYucdRJ-C17RnaAcV_nKOfdgMp5vTyw/viewform

Save the Date: October 1st-5th, 2024

Don’t forget, Artsville Fest is happening from October 1st to October 5th, 2024. Follow us on our social media channels for all the latest updates, and for more information, visit www.artsvillefest.com

Join us at Artsville Fest 2024 and let your creativity shine!